UEFA ridiculed Slovakia after defeat to Russian national team

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/slovakiya-1753801837.html
UEFA mocked Slovakia after playing with Russia
UEFA ridiculed Slovakia after defeat by the Russian national team – RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021
UEFA mocked Slovakia after playing with Russia
The Union of European Football Associations commented on the defeat of the Slovak national team against Russia with an ironic tweet. RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021
2021-10-09T12: 46
2021-10-09T12: 46
2021-10-09T13: 39
sport
Kazan
Slovakia
Russian national football team
uefa
Russia
milan shkrinjar
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/09/1753798592_0-0:2526:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_fffc4b13bad43306ce7446cdcbcb43c1.jpg
MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The Union of European Football Associations commented on the defeat of the Slovak national team against Russia with an ironic tweet: “When I owned the ball 70 percent of the time and lost dry,” says the UEFA message, which is illustrated by a GIF with the surprised face of Slovak defender Milan Skrinjar. World Cup qualifier – 2022 between the teams Russia and Slovakia took place the night before in Kazan. The meeting ended with the score 1: 0 in favor of the hosts. The only goal was scored by Škrinjar – it was he who cut the ball into his own goal in the 24th minute. The Russian team is in second place in Group H – she scored 16 points, like the leader of the group, the Croatian team, but is inferior in the difference between goals scored and conceded. the Russians will play the match on October 11 – they will play away against Slovenia.
https://rsport.ria.ru/20211008/futbol-1753771604.html
Kazan
Slovakia
Russia
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/09/1753798592_184-0:2332:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_93fb4d2f9de34472efe76c96197c6f1f.jpg
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
sport, kazan, slovakia, russian national football team, uefa, russia, milan skrinjar
UEFA ridiculed Slovakia after defeat to Russian national team