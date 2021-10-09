UEFA ridiculed Slovakia after defeat to Russian national team

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/slovakiya-1753801837.html

UEFA mocked Slovakia after playing with Russia

The Union of European Football Associations commented on the defeat of the Slovak national team against Russia with an ironic tweet. RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021

2021-10-09T12: 46

sport

Kazan

Slovakia

Russian national football team

uefa

Russia

milan shkrinjar

MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The Union of European Football Associations commented on the defeat of the Slovak national team against Russia with an ironic tweet: “When I owned the ball 70 percent of the time and lost dry,” says the UEFA message, which is illustrated by a GIF with the surprised face of Slovak defender Milan Skrinjar. World Cup qualifier – 2022 between the teams Russia and Slovakia took place the night before in Kazan. The meeting ended with the score 1: 0 in favor of the hosts. The only goal was scored by Škrinjar – it was he who cut the ball into his own goal in the 24th minute. The Russian team is in second place in Group H – she scored 16 points, like the leader of the group, the Croatian team, but is inferior in the difference between goals scored and conceded. the Russians will play the match on October 11 – they will play away against Slovenia.

Kazan

Slovakia

Russia

2021

sport, kazan, slovakia, russian national football team, uefa, russia, milan skrinjar