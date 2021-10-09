Vadim Shipachev’s new meeting with his native Severstal. Preview October 9: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The next game day will begin in Khabarovsk with a match between Amur and Traktor. Avangard will play against Spartak, Torpedo will receive Minsk Dynamo, Neftekhimik – guests from Yekaterinburg. Vadim Shipachev will lead Dynamo Moscow into a battle against his native Severstal, and Kunlun and CSKA will be the last on the ice today.

The Far East exit turned out to be difficult for the Torpedo. The team was defeated by Amur (3: 4 OT) and Admiral (1: 2), but played well against Siberia (3: 0). Dynamo Minsk is feeling much more confident now, with a five-match winning streak. The last two meetings ended with the same 4: 3 score, victories over Ak Bars and Neftekhimik were won in overtime. Today’s match will be the final for the Minskers during the away series.

So far not very good at Torpedo Ivan Chekhovich. The forward missed the last match in Novosibirsk by the decision of the coaching staff, but David Nemirovsky noted that his return is possible at any time.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Dry run of the goalkeeper of Nizhny Novgorod Petra Kochetkova – 63 minutes and 6 seconds. A chic segment gives out Kenny Agostinoscoring points four matches in a row (6 + 2). For Kirill Rasskazova the next point will be 100th in the KHL. The guests have several hockey players at once who have personal scoring series: Ilya Usov – four matches (3 + 2), three meetings each – Mario Kemppe (3 + 2), Matthias Tedenby (2 + 2) and Roman Gorbunov (1 + 2).

Torpedo Abandoned washers 99 Face-to-face victories Dynamo 80 Abandoned washers

Torpedo won their last five home matches against Zubrs.

Traumatized

Dynamo Moscow have lost two matches in a row for the first time this season. The blue and white, who continue to be the favorites of the championship, lost to Metallurg (2: 4) and CSKA (0: 3). The failure in the game with the army team turned out to be doubly bitter due to the interrupted successful streak Vadim Shipacheva, who stopped one step away from the record Alexandra Radulova, who scored points in 14 matches from the start of the championship. The wards continue Alexey Kudashov to be among the leaders of the championship in such components as the majority (32.3% of successful attempts) and the minority (90.5% of neutralization).

Severstal has suffered from poor performance in recent meetings. Defeats to Jokerit (1: 4), Spartak (0: 2) and Lokomotiv (1: 5) with only two goals scored – the background before the meeting with one of the leaders of the season is so-so. Nevertheless, the first round of the last playoffs, when Dynamo had to suffer with Cherepovets, is still fresh in the memory. On the eve of today’s meeting, the white-goobies signed a new contract with the 20-year-old striker Dmitry Rashevsky (8 + 5) in 14 games).

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

One unsuccessful match, of course, did not prevent the pupil of Cherepovets hockey Vadim Shipachev maintain the lead in the scorers and assistants race – 9 + 20 after 14 matches. Vyacheslav Voinov tops the list of defensive scorers – 2 + 12. Stanislav Galiev with 10 goals – one of the best snipers in the championship. Egor Zaitsev among the leaders in strength techniques – 52. As part of Severstal Nikita Makeev today can play the 100th match in the KHL.

Dynamo M Abandoned washers 34 Face-to-face victories Severstal 25 Abandoned washers

In total, the recent history of the confrontation between Dynamo and Severstal in the KHL has 11 games, more than half of which were played by the blue and white.

Traumatized

Kunlun and CSKA have already met this season, less than a week ago, CSKA won confidently (4: 1). It was from this match that the guests began to correct the statistics on the goals scored. Then the wards Sergey Fedorov confidently outplayed Dynamo Moscow (3: 0). For Kunlun, the meeting with CSKA was the last one at the moment. The Peking people, who are at the bottom of the East table, need to strengthen their roster and have signed contracts with the striker the day before. Cliff Poo and protector Denis Osipov. The hosts have one of the worst defensive lines in the championship, allowing opponents to score more than 3.5 goals per game on average.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

As part of “Kunlun” three matches in a row gains points Spencer Fu (3 + 2). For the goalkeeper Alexandra Lazushina the next match will be the 300th in the KHL. Dry streak of his counterpart from CSKA Ivana Fedotov is 114 minutes and 40 seconds. Bogdan Kiselevich today can play the 600th match in the KHL, Victor Svedberg – 100th.

Kunlun Red Star Abandoned washers 13 Face-to-face victories CSKA 34 Abandoned washers

Kunlun have never defeated CSKA on home ice.

Traumatized

The match day will begin in Khabarovsk, where Amur and Traktor will play for the second time in two days. In the first meeting, the Chelyabinsk team turned out to be stronger (2: 0), interrupting the three-match winning streak of the Tigers. Goalkeeper Roman Will set a personal best in the League with 51 saves.

This success became the third in a row for the guests who had previously beaten Avangard (4: 3) and Jokerit (3: 2 B). “Traktor” is in the leading group of the Eastern Conference. On the eve of today’s meeting, “Amur” made a change in the composition, terminating the contract with the striker by agreement of the parties Matvey Zasedoy.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

The hosts with three goals in the top defensive snipers are Sergey Tereshchenko. Forward guests Tomasz Gika is approaching the mark of 100 points in the KHL (now it is 98). Goalkeeper dry streak Romana Villa is 79 minutes and 39 seconds. Nick Bailen – one of the best defensive scorers of the current season – 2 + 9 after 15 games.

Amur Abandoned washers 59 Face-to-face victories Tractor 84 Abandoned washers

Amur lost their last five home games to Chelyabinsk.

Traumatized

Avangard and Spartak played their last matches without goals. The Hawks suffered their third defeat in a row, losing to Barys (0: 1). Spartak played excellently against Neftekhimik (5: 1) and Severstal (2: 0), but found no arguments against one of the championship leaders, Metallurg (0: 4). The red and white, who on the eve put 36-year-old defender Yakov Rylov on the list of refusals, retain their place in the playoff zone. Few expected this, but Avangard is in about the same position now, adjacent to the non-top teams of the East.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Spartak forward Emil Pettersson – one of the best players in the championship in terms of the number of victorious goals (3). Defenders of Omsk Ville Pokka (42) and Alexey Emelin (35) – Top in blocked shots.

Vanguard Abandoned washers 73 Face-to-face victories Spartacus 51 Abandoned washers

The teams have already met in the current regular season. On September 21, Avangard took the victory from Moscow with a score of 4: 0.

Traumatized

Neftekhimik is approaching the next game with a streak of four defeats. More or less “wolves” succeeded only in the last game with Minsk “Dynamo”, in which the main time ended in a draw (3: 4 OT). One point scored retained an intermediate place in the playoff zone. Avtomobilist, on the other hand, came to his senses, playing excellent matches against Avangard (5: 2) and Jokerit (5: 1). The situation with a failed minority (the Urals neutralize only 67.9% of the rivals’ attempts – one of the worst indicators of the championship) is intended to be corrected by the one who had already worked in Yekaterinburg Igor Ulanov.

In the near future, we can expect a return to the squad Sergey Shumakov, who went out with the team. In Yekaterinburg, Avtomobilist left the attackers Shane Prince and Ilya Ovchinnikova, recovering from damage. Maxim Raseykin sent to the farm club to gain game tone after injury.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

One of the best defensive scorers in the championship Jesse Blacker – Winner of a personal scoring streak of five matches (3 + 3). Brooks Masek scores points three games in a row (3 + 3). The next match will be the 400th in the KHL for Alexey Vasilevsky, leading in the current season in the number of blocked shots (44). He is haunted Kirill Vorobyov from Neftekhimik – 37 block shots. Patrice Cormier – in the list of the best in strength techniques (40), followed by Raphael Bikmullin – 39 hits.

Neftekhimik Abandoned washers 98 Face-to-face victories Motorist 123 Abandoned washers

Avtomobilist won 11 last meetings against Neftekhimik.

Traumatized