Valeriy Karpin – about the result of the match with Slovakia: “Good luck. But it must be earned “

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin commented on the results of the 2022 World Cup qualifying match with the Slovakian team.

“In the first half, nothing came of it, first of all, what was connected with pressing. I said that training is one thing, and playing is another. Yesterday I was asked if everything is absorbed in training, I said that it is one thing to absorb in training, and another thing in the game. Today they did not do it the way they should. Even worse than with Croatia, if we talk about more or less comparable rivals with Slovakia. In the first minutes with Croatia we did exactly what we needed to do. First of all, the ball game didn’t work out. When all you have to do is run and take the ball, you get tired quickly. What is the reason for such a large number of losses, so far a question to which I have no answer. There are days when the team fails.

The result was in the first half in our favor. Since it doesn’t work out in the attack, we decided to secure our goal. We rebuilt to 5-4-1 and finished the game, thank God, to the desired result. I would not single out anyone for such a game. Against this background, both Terekhov and Sutormin, who made their debut in the national team, looked worthy. Chistyakov came out and played great, at the level that he shows at Zenit. Best Man of the Match – Safonov. Today we played with zero, and he saved in several moments. But, for me, it’s bad when the goalkeeper has to be the best player in the match.

Today’s result can be called luck, it can be the skill of the goalkeeper and defense. Luck is in football, but it must be earned. Today they showed themselves as one team, and luck turned its face. I am very pleased with one thing – dedication, dedication. There was a team that was dying on the field. All were for each other, ”the RFU website quotes Karpin as saying.

The match took place on October 8 and ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the Russian national team.

Milan Shkriniar scored the ball in the 14th minute of the meeting.

