WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory :: Others :: RBC Sport

The Moscow laboratory was deprived of the right to carry out any work related to the analysis of doping samples

Read us on News News

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS



The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has revoked its accreditation from the Moscow Antiloping Laboratory. This was reported on the website of the organization.

“The WADA Executive Committee approved the recommendation of the WADA Disciplinary Committee to cancel the“ approved ”status of the National Anti-Doping Laboratory in Moscow. The laboratory has no right to carry out any work related to the analysis of blood samples, ”the organization said in a statement.

Matytsin called Russia an example of building an anti-doping system



At the same time, the organizations noted that the laboratory can challenge the withdrawal of accreditation in court within 21 days from the date of receipt of the decision.

RBC sent a request to RUSADA’s press service.

The laboratory’s activities were suspended back in January 2020, after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency was deprived of its compliance status in December 2019.

The reason for this was the discovered manipulations with laboratory data and doping tests. They were identified after WADA took out the laboratory’s database from Russia at the beginning of 2019. After studying the database, the head of WADA Vitold Banka said that the organization managed to identify the names of more than 50 athletes who violated anti-doping rules. In addition, he said that a total of 289 cases were opened.

The material is being supplemented.