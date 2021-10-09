https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/wada-1753832083.html

WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory

MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has approved the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the organization to revoke the permission of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory to analyze blood samples in order to study the biological passports of athletes, according to a press release from WADA. The Moscow laboratory, which has already been temporarily suspended since January 2020 years, was immediately notified of the decision of the executive committee.

