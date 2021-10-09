https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/wada-1753832083.html
WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory
WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory – RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021
WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory
The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approved the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the organization to revoke the authorization of the Moscow anti-doping … RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021
2021-10-09T20: 00
2021-10-09T20: 00
2021-10-09T20: 08
world anti-doping agency (wada)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156056/88/1560568872_0:109:3253:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_f1dd9d748305a8c73010ca7f02830913.jpg
MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has approved the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the organization to revoke the permission of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory to analyze blood samples in order to study the biological passports of athletes, according to a press release from WADA. The Moscow laboratory, which has already been temporarily suspended since January 2020 years, was immediately notified of the decision of the executive committee.
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156056/88/1560568872_262-0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f17a1a3c03b8066e3b45f8f21469e1b5.jpg
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
world anti-doping agency (wada)
WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory