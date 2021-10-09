we analyze using the example of Hayley Bieber, Ashley Graham, Katy Perry and other stars

Stars often choose the most beautiful and elegant outfits to shine on the red carpet of various ceremonies. These images become the subject of admiration and discussion. But sometimes the desire to add color and brightness ends in a fashion failure. Using the example of 5 popular show business stars, expert Inna Belova – top stylist, founder of the clothing brand “Success Code”, creator of the first mobile application for determining and adjusting the body type Best Dress – will tell about the main mistakes in their bows.

Hailey Bieber’s neon masterpiece

The American actress has created an interesting and stylish look by combining a yellow-green jacket with black shoes and a handbag. Not every girl decides on such a combination.

But a bright shade makes the kit cheaper and is too conspicuous. First we see the clothes, and then the model itself. The outfit is appropriate for attracting attention, but does not make a status impression.

Even a fashionable oversized silhouette of a jacket-jacket with deliberately large patch pockets does not save the image. The only thing that somehow balances the bow is black accessories: a bag and shoes.

Ashley Graham Bright Knit Bow

Knitwear is now at the peak of its popularity. There are many different styles that can look stylish in everyday life. Ashley Graham, an American plus-size model, decided to emphasize the dignity of the figure with the help of a tight knitted dress. But the outfit also highlighted some of her features.

This was due to the chosen cut and color of the dress. A bold transition on the sleeve draws attention to the upper arm and expands it. The look cannot be called elegant, as the combination of bright, neon shades simplifies it.

Another mistake of the star is the use of a large number of bright colors to create a bow: here and “pluck out the eye” lime, and pink, and a red spot on the collar, and yellow sleeves. All together reminds of a poisonous caterpillar, which with its variegated shades as if warns: “Do not come close to me – it is dangerous!”.

Snake print by Kim Kardashian

The American actress, apparently, wished to appear before the public in the form of a snake girl, for which she wore a light green tight-fitting outfit with a print in the form of a curly yellow stripe.

The latter expands in the waist area and visually makes the model more voluminous. Color in terms of brightness is also not suitable for Kim: a greenish tint fades and will forgive her. If you really want to add neon shades to the kit, you should choose small items.

Orange Fantasy by Carly Rae Jepsen

The style chosen by the Canadian singer cannot be called successful. He emphasized the lack of feminine curves at the waist and hips. The rich orange color is also, unfortunately, out of place.

If we consider the contrast of Carly’s appearance, then bright shades do not suit her. When looking at the photo, we see the dress, not the singer. It looks separate from the “mistress”. The combination of unsuccessful style and color spoils the whole impression of the image.

The only thing that somehow saves the bow is the black dots on the dress, which are harmoniously combined with shoes and a clutch.

Puppet look from Katy Perry

Katy Perry loves pink. True, if it is present in excess, then it creates a childish, puppet image. The use of a bright pink shade in the kit in a small amount or a combination with muted tones and matte textures helps to get rid of this perception.

But Katy Perry in the new image decided to focus on the pink color, although it does not give it chic. The shiny texture, the combination with blue tones, the use of decorative stones on the dress – all this makes the bow cheaper and makes it not harmonious with the singer’s appearance.

Bright pink lacquered boots do not save the image, but, on the contrary, aggravate it. The dress looks defiant at the top. This impression is reinforced by immodest shoes and earrings that are not in tune with the outfit.

We are used to seeing movie and pop stars as an example of style. But sometimes they surprise with their choice of clothing. Before trying to copy their images, it is worth considering whether to do this.