Weisfeld – about Sochi: not about hockey at all. If there is no real owner, there will be no good

Former general manager of KHL clubs Leonid Vaysfeld shared his opinion on the appointment Andrey Nazarov head coach of Sochi.

“Sochi is not about hockey at all. With Nazarov, everything is clear – Andrei did everything right. Of course, it is better to return to the KHL than to sit out one more season without work. Moreover, the city is good, in the resort. But the problem there is not in the coach, but in the organization itself.

For example, the first person in Magnitka is Rashnikov (club president. – Approx. “Championship”), the first person in Avangard is Krylov (chairman of the board of directors. – Approx. “Championship”). Everyone knows that. Etc. But who is in charge of Sochi? No one will tell you plainly. Therefore, of course, the team can perform a little better or worse. Or even get to the first round of the playoffs, as happened in previous years. But if the club does not have a real owner who is interested in the result, then nothing good will come of it, “Match TV quotes Weisfeld.