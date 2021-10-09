What does Virtus.pro need to advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs at The International 10? | Dota 2

Before the last round in group A on The International 10 (2021) by Dota 2 Virtus.pro shares second place in the group with OG. We are looking into the results of the final matches, the team from the CIS will get into the upper bracket.

# Group A M matches

V winnings

H draws

NS defeat

O glasses

1.

Invictus Gaming

IG 7 6 1 0 13 2.

OG

OG 7 3 3 1 nine 3.

Virtus.pro

VP 7 4 1 2 nine 4.

Evil Geniuses

EG 7 3 2 2 eight 5.

Team Undying

Undying 7 3 2 2 eight 6.

T1

T1 7 4 0 3 eight 7.

Team Aster

Aster 7 2 1 4 5 eight.

Alliance

Alliance eight 1 2 5 4 nine.

Thunder Predator

Thunder 7 0 0 7 0 Reaching the Playoff Upper Bracket

Reaching the lower bracket of the playoffs Departure from the tournament

Virtus.pro almost guaranteed itself at least tiebreaks

Five teams are competing for three slots in the Upper Playoff Bracket. Of them Evil Geniuses and Team Undying (eight points each) will have a face-to-face meeting, which means that someone (or both teams at once) will lose points. If their match ends in a draw, and Virtus.pro and OG lose their fights, then four teams will have nine points each. They can also be joined by T1if the team from Asia loses one card Thunder Predator… If T1 or one of the EG – Undying pair wins their matches, and OG and VP lose, then they will challenge the last slot in the upper playoff bracket in a tiebreak against each other.

One map won in the match against Team Aster will also not be enough for Virtus.pro to 100% guarantee itself a place in the upper bracket. There is a small chance that, even with ten points, she will become a tie-breaker. To do this, you need OG to win one card from Invictus Gaming, T1 defeated Thunder Predator, and the match between Undying and Evil Geniuses ended 2-0 in either team’s favor.

The only option in which VP can be left without tie-breaks and the upper bracket is a loss with a score of 0: 2, a draw between IG and OG, and if T1 and someone from EG / Undying also win 2: 0.

A victory over Aster guarantees Virtus.pro entry into the upper bracket

If Virtus.pro defeats Team Aster, it will play in the upper bracket anyway. The only question is where the team will advance to the playoffs. Let us remind you that according to The International rules, the winner of the group chooses an opponent from those who finished their performance in the opposite group in 3-4 places. That is, in theory, this will allow you to get a less dangerous opponent in the first match of the playoffs. In the event of a tie (with the exception of a dispute for the 4th / 5th place), the result of the head-to-head meeting (VP and OG drew) is taken into account, and then the result of the match against the team one line below. If there is equality here, then the places will be determined by lot.

On the decisive day of the group stage, four matches will take place in Group A. They will start at 12:00 Moscow time. If tie-breaks are needed, they will take place after the end of the meetings in Group B, the last of which will start at 14:00 Moscow time.