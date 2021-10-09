What is Bitcoin. Explaining in simple words – The secret of the company

Bitcoins cannot be touched. These are not bills or coins. Bitcoins also have little in common with electronic money on a bank card. Bitcoins are digital money with their own rules for conducting transactions that cannot be violated.

Bitcoin runs on the blockchain – this system has been compared to a large book containing all the records of what happens to the cryptocurrency. And every bitcoin owner has an independent, but identical copy of this book to others.

The entries in all the books are true and the same. Neither banks, nor the government, nor the creator of the cryptocurrency can fake these records. In other words, there is no single controller in the blockchain, the system is controlled by many participants. The system, built on mathematical calculations, protects digital currency from counterfeiting or hacking.

Bitcoins are generated by a network of miners, which can be both large companies, whose shares are traded on the stock exchange, and individuals who mine at home.

If the limit of traditional currencies is unlimited, then there cannot be more than 21 million bitcoins. Most of the bitcoins have already been generated, they are in circulation. Some of the coins are lost forever, or rather about 30% of the total volume of bitcoins (the owners of some bitcoin wallets have forgotten their password).

Bitcoins are “born” thanks to miners (“miners”). Mining is the process of generating cryptocurrency using computing equipment. For mining bitcoins, miners receive a reward.

An example of use on “Secret”

“The investor can consider bitcoin bubble or the mother of all pyramids, but if this bubble has received market value and is popular, then by and large it does not care if it is a bubble or not. Its main task is to enter the asset on time and exit it on time, with a profit or minimal losses. “

(Representative of the Garantex cryptocurrency exchange Tatiana Maksimenko – on the volatility of bitcoin).

Nuances

The bitcoin rate is not subject to banks and financial regulators. However, you cannot call it stable either. The cost of this cryptocurrency (like many others) is capable of making frantic jumps both up and down. The cryptocurrency market turned out to be susceptible, for example, to Elon Musk’s tweets. The billionaire’s statements have already brought down Bitcoin many times, and then again lifted it to the top.

Both cryptocurrency and the payment system that uses it are called bitcoin.

Researchers have identified several reasons for the frenzied popularity of bitcoin. Among them – the distrust of market participants in the global financial system and traditional currencies, the desire to hide their transactions, as well as the interest of users in electronic money and payment technologies.

Fact

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg named one of his domestic goats Bitcoin. The businessman did not explain why he gave the animal such a nickname, but analysts immediately began to predict the explosive growth of the first cryptocurrency.

Criticism

Bitcoin is often used for the illegal movement of capital. “I do not welcome the currency that kidnappers, extortionists and so on are happy to use. I also don’t like to shell out a few billions of extra dollars to someone who has just invented a new financial product. I think I should humbly declare that this damned creature is simply disgusting and contrary to the interests of humanity, “said famous investor Charles Munger.

His partner and even more iconic investor, Warren Buffett, believes that cryptocurrency has no fundamental value – unlike stocks, which have a stake in real, real business. He stated this in an interview with CNBC. “All that cryptocurrencies give is the hope that in the future someone will pay more for them than you,” Buffett explained.

Practice

The fashion for cryptocurrencies, in particular for bitcoin, has been compared to the gold rush in America in the middle of the 19th century. Bitcoin mining brings millions of dollars to manufacturers of video cards and other computing equipment. When the price of bitcoin rises, power engineers warn of potential accidents because the power grids may not be able to handle the enormous loads. The amount of electricity consumed when mining bitcoin is enormous. Therefore, scientists see Bitcoin as a threat to climate change.

Checked the article: