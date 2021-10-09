What surname will Kardashian West leave after the divorce?

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210827/kardashyan-1747489902.html

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian intends to keep the second part of the surname, which she took from the ex-husband of rapper Kanye West, according to inc-news.

MOSCOW, August 27 / Radio Sputnik. The American reality TV star Kim Kardashian intends to keep the second part of the surname, which she took from the ex-husband of rapper Kanye West, according to inc-news. Showman is raising four children born during the marriage with the performer. Each of them bears the surname of their father – West. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February this year after seven years of marriage. The couple broke up peacefully, dividing the property according to a pre-drawn up agreement and formalizing joint custody of the children, FAN notes. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that fashion model and TV star Kim Kardashian shared touching pictures from a family vacation on Instagram. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

