What surname will Kardashian West leave after the divorce?
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian intends to keep the second part of the surname, which she took from the ex-husband of rapper Kanye West, according to inc-news. Radio Sputnik, 27.08.2021
society
kimberly kardashian
kanye west
show business – radio sputnik
podcasts – radio sputnik
MOSCOW, August 27 / Radio Sputnik. The American reality TV star Kim Kardashian intends to keep the second part of the surname, which she took from the ex-husband of rapper Kanye West, according to inc-news. Showman is raising four children born during the marriage with the performer. Each of them bears the surname of their father – West. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February this year after seven years of marriage. The couple broke up peacefully, dividing the property according to a pre-drawn up agreement and formalizing joint custody of the children, FAN notes. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that fashion model and TV star Kim Kardashian shared touching pictures from a family vacation on Instagram. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
