What talented Hollywood actors have lost after scandals

The culture of cancellation, or “new ethics”, has become a manifestation of global trends. Through cancel culture, society can hold any celebrity accountable for social or ethical violations.

Undoubtedly, the culture of cancellation has already been marked by good “work” both in Russia and abroad. Because of their mistakes, talented actors, directors, TV presenters and music performers have lost their promising projects. The attention of NEWS.ru was attracted by the actors of Hollywood. We tell the high-profile scandals of Kevin Spacey, Johnny Depp and Shia Labeouf, as well as where they are now.

Johnny Depp

One of the most extreme scandals in Hollywood was Johnny Depp’s trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean star lost a serious libel case last year against British newspaper The Sun. V article In 2018, it was reported that Depp beat his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The actors divorced in 2017. A year earlier, the couple signed an agreement, according to which Heard had to withdraw her domestic violence charges, and Depp had to pay her $ 7 million.

Of the arguments in favor of the actor, only his words were found that he never raised his hand to his wife and several photographs of bruises, received, according to Depp, from Heard. The information was also confirmed by the Daily Mail, which published corresponding audio recordings.













Johnny Depp David Zorrakino / Keystone Press Agency / Global Look Press

Amber received the promised money and dropped the charges, but in 2019 the girl began to actively oppose domestic violence. Then the actress, in the status of an envoy of the American Civil Liberties Union, admitted that she had repeatedly faced violence as a teenager. She also stated that she felt pressure when she broke the silence. The article was published by The Sun tabloid. Then Depp reacted by filing a $ 50 million libel suit.

According to the actor, Heard opened her arms herself. The girl, however, had accumulated much more specific arguments, the court considered. The case examined 14 alleged cases where Depp, according to Heard, used violence against her. The court found 12 of them proven, “according to civil standards.” Each incident is brief described The Guardian newspaper.

The High Court of London, based on Heard’s chilling tales of multiple beatings on November 2, 2020, agreed that the British tabloid article was true. The ex-wife of the actor promised in court to donate $ 7 million to charity. Recently it became known that Depp and his lawyer consider this a fiction and intend to catch the girl in a lie.

What did the Hollywood actor’s career turn into after the scandal? Immediately after the trial, it became known that Depp would not appear in the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He announced this on his Instagram. According to Depp, the contract between him and Warner Bros. was terminated at the initiative of the studio.

Later media reported that due to the stigma of the rapist, he also lost the role of illusionist Harry Houdini. In addition, Depp, largely famous for his role as the pirate Jack Sparrow, will not be able to return to this image as part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Finally, the last known “cancellation” was the decision of Netflix – the streaming service removed all films with the actor’s participation from the library. At the same time, films of other filmmakers accused of violence are available on American Netflix. Among them are Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, produced by Harvey Weinstein. The library also contains Rage and American Cutie, starring Shia LaBeouf.











Shia LaBeouf

Actor Shia LaBeouf was scheduled to win this year’s awards for his role in Fragments of a Woman. At the wrong time for the star, the singer FKA Twigs, with whom he was in a relationship until 2019, accused him of violence. The performer has filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Supreme Court, but let’s take it in order.

LaBeouf and FKA Twigs met in 2018 while filming Sweet Boy. The union did not last long – a year later the couple broke up. No one imagined that the lovers were in serious problems until Talia Debrett Barnett – that is the name of FKA Twigs – told all the scary stories from their life together.

Shia LaBeouf ImagePressAgency / face to face / Global Look Press

In a lawsuit against the actor, Barnett stated that shortly before the breakup of the relationship, LaBeouf, while driving, unbuckled his seat belt and threatened to arrange an accident if the singer did not confess his love to him. The girl got scared and decided to get out of the car, however, according to her, Labeouf attacked her and forced her to return. In addition, Shia kept a loaded pistol near the bed and made scandals for the singer at night. Once he even began to choke her right in the middle of the night, the celebrity admitted. Probably, this information would have been enough for the court, however, according to the stories of the singer, Labeouf turned out to be a real psycho – the actor, according to FKA Twigs, deliberately infected her with a venereal disease. When asked why the girl did not report to the police, she replied that she was afraid to harm the career of her lover. In addition, the singer thought that no one would believe her or the story would simply not be taken seriously.

The singer was supported by stylist Carolyn Fo, who was also previously in a relationship with LaBeouf. The girl testified in court, telling how the actor once pushed her to the bed and hit her, after which she started bleeding. The couple dated from 2010 to 2011. FKA Twigs did not remain without further support – Australian singer Sia Ferler also joined the star. She named Shayu is a pathological liar, claiming that he tricked her into engaging in treason.

LaBeouf himself did not admit all the accusations, but did not deny that in the past he often hurt loved ones.

I have no excuses for my aggression and alcoholism. <...> I am ashamed of this story and sorry for those whom I offended. I have nothing more to say, – the actor commented on the scandal, adding that he considers himself obliged “to give women the opportunity to speak out and take responsibility for what they have done.”

With LaBeouf amid the scandal terminated (by mutual agreement) contracted Hollywood talent agency CAA, and Netflix removed the actor’s name from the Oscar nominations (LaBeouf starred in the streaming service Woman’s Fragments). Later, his co-star Vanessa Kirby was nominated for the award, but the award for Best Actress went to Frances McDormand.











Kevin Spacey

The Kevin Spacey scandal is perhaps one of the loudest and the first in the history of cancel culture, after Harvey Weinstein. An unpleasant story surfaced in 2017 – Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp was the first to talk about sexual harassment by the Academy Award winner. In an interview with Buzzfeed News, he stated that Spacey molested him when Anthony was only 14 years old. The actor, now 46, claims the story happened at a party in 1986 (Spacey was about 27 at the time). The House of Cards star lay down on top of Rapp and “tried to seduce” an underage boy. The accused actor did not remain silent and immediately commented on the incident, saying that he did not remember anything, as he was drunk. At the same time, Spacey admitted that he had intimate relationships with both men and women and now “chooses to live like a gay.”

The story did not end there. Following Rapp about the actor’s indecent behavior on the set stated eight crew members on House of Cards, starring Kevin. Then react already started Netflix. Also, with allegations of sexual harassment came forward 20 staff members at the Old Vic Theater, where Spacey was Artistic Director for 11 years.

In total, more than 20 people reported harassment by Spacey, but the Los Angeles County prosecutor’s office refused to press charges against the actor. The department explained this by the fact that the statute of limitations for the alleged crime had expired. The celebrity, in turn, made a public apology.

Kevin Spacey kevinspacey / instagram.com

In 2021, Spacey was again accused of molesting colleagues on the same series. Now the Hollywood star is suing his ex-employer, Media Rights Capital. The company is demanding tens of millions of dollars in damages due to the alleged negative impact of Spacey’s behavior on the project’s reputation. The artist filed a counterclaim claiming that Media Rights Capital owed him money.

What Spacey lost after the scandal:

Netflix first announced closing the series after the sixth season, and later fired the actor;

the series after the sixth season, and later fired the actor; the service refused to release the film “Gore” with Spacey in the title role;

International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that Spacey no longer shines a special Emmy award;

that Spacey no longer shines a special Emmy award; CAA (Creative Artists Agency) and Polaris PR refused to cooperate with him;

Spacey was cut from the already filmed All the Money in the World. His replaced Christopher Plummer;

Christopher Plummer; a fresco depicting an actor removed from an office building in Manchester.

For several years the actor was not invited to the cinema, but recently it became known that Spacey would return to the screens for the first time in four years. He will play the role of a detective in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio (“The Man Who Drew God”). The director will be Franco Nero.

A culture of cancellation or a loss of talent?

Of course, the cases described are not just a culture of cancellation. Firstly, the fate of the stars was decided by the court, not the society. Secondly, we are talking about lawsuits, not publications on social networks. At the same time, the reactions of streaming platforms, theaters, statements of other celebrities and ordinary people are examples of cancel culture here. Actors and other celebrities in this case are deprived of projects, however, as we can see from the examples, not forever and by no means all (early films removed from the platform remain at least on the Internet).

However, the question still arises here: is it worth separating the talented acting of the actor from the personality? There will probably never be a definite answer suitable for everyone. However, each viewer and fan of a particular accused can answer it for himself. Celebrities, on the other hand, need to quickly adapt to constantly evolving ethical norms, become better and come to terms with the fact that money and fame will not hide mistakes, lawlessness and indecent behavior.