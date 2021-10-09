“When I heard that Kolyada had also chosen Schindler’s List, I thought: oh no! You need to understand how much I respect him and how I look up to him, ”says Jason Brown – Figure Skating

American skater Jason Brown told how he reacted to the fact that he had the same free music as the Russian Mikhail Kolyada.

We could not show “Schindler’s List” in all its glory. The 2020 World Cup, at which I was supposed to perform with him, was canceled, and we felt that we simply could not give up this program, it turned out too good. Of course, we changed it a lot – both the music and the content.

I must admit, when I first heard that Mikhail Kolyada would also be skating Schindler’s List, I thought: oh, noooooooooo! You just need to understand how much I respect Mikhail and how I look up to him from the technical and artistic sides. He’s just great.

But then I thought: well, okay – the more the better. After all, this is just a chance to understand that figure skating is about interpreting music. Everyone approaches music with a different understanding and vision, so I overcame the first shock and waited for what Mikhail would stage.

And now I’m just happy to understand that our costumes are very different, and the music is cut in different ways, and my heart relieved. I love this music so much that its popularity only means that other athletes have great taste in music. Congratulations, Mikhail, ”Brown said in an interview with Sports.ru correspondent Maya Bagryantseva.

