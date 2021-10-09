Who will win the France Football Ballon d’Or: Ronaldo, Messi, Holland, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Neymar or Kevin de Bruyne?

On December 5, the next Golden Ball award ceremony will take place in Paris. In the meantime, France Football has rolled out a long list of top contenders for the best individual prize. Of course, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are again the favorites, but in 2021 the competition will be incredibly tough – a whole team of worthy players are claiming the trophy. The Eurosport heroes figured out who will take the Ballon d’Or this time.

Artem Butorin

Head of the football section

For whom: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Photo: Getty Images

There is no point in arguing about Ronaldo and Messi: one is already 36, the other has left for the French championship – the last time a player from Ligue 1 received the Golden Ball was in 1991. Fresh “ZM” should get a bright scorer, but not from the German championship: Lewandowski and Holann too brazenly use cheats to improve statistics.

Mohamed Salah has only one drawback – his Liverpool failed last season and left the Egyptian without awards. And they are insanely important: for a bunch of trophies, Giorginio, for example, got on the list.

But Mo deserves an award for stability and excellence. He plays in the most competitive championship and only once in four seasons have knocked out less than 22 goals (32, 22, 19, 22). Did you even see what he did in the match against Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world with the best defense in the Premier League?

There are many worthy candidates, but Salah stands out: speed, dribbling, kick, stability. If Liverpool took the Champions League, the new Ballon d’Or would become a formality.

Evgeny Korostelev

Senior editor

For whom: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma Photo: Getty Images

In the year when major international tournaments are held, the one whose national team has reached at least the semifinals should receive the “ball”. Therefore, the inclusion of Holann, Marez, Modric and a dozen others in the list of thirty nominees happened strictly for the number.

Ideally, no more than eight players claim victory: the five European champions, Messi with Lautaro (won the Copa) and Neymar. At the same time, do not forget about the influence of club successes – a few more people are eliminated: Leo failed the season with Barcelona, ​​Bonucci and Chiellini with Juventus. The final five remain, and here at first glance Giorginho has the most chances of winning – the midfielder took Europe, won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea. But remember that in addition to the successes of the teams for which the nominee stands, the footballer himself must be in sight and really influence the game – and it is desirable that not only tactical geeks but also ordinary fans see this.

Giorginho has had an outstanding season, but his dusty performance in the Chelsea and Italy home zone is unlikely to be the top personal trophy of the year. Unlike Donnarumma, whose merits in the championship of “Scuadra Azzurra” and the rise of “Milan” cannot be underestimated. Only four goals conceded at the Euro, including in meetings against the most powerful Belgium, Spain and England, two won penalty shoot-outs in the semifinals and the final (three saves) – each time it was a memorable and fate-defining performance. For the first time in a long time, Milan and Gigi took the Serie A medals, and in the Europa League they dropped out in the top confrontation with Manchester United – the goalkeeper’s fault in the lost points and victories is minimal.

After a summer transfer to PSG, Donnarumma continued to perform – just remember the Champions League match with City. This 22-year-old guy really drags his teams and deserves to be rewarded for it.

Suren Avanesyan

author

For whom: Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta and Roberto Firmino at Liverpool v Chelsea Photo: Getty Images

My dream is “Ballon d’Or” for Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spanish defender deserves an award, even if he is unlikely to receive it.

Azpilicueta is a symbol of Thomas Tuchel’s tactical changes. Under Frank Lampard, Cesar lost the competition from the right to Rhys James, and with the change of coach he returned to the center of defense, where he shone under the leadership of Antonio Conte. The Spaniard’s corrosive personal defense has proven to be a key factor in Chelsea’s success.

In addition, Azpilicueta flashed at Euro 2020. The move to three players in the front row revived the Spanish attack. The reform took place thanks to Cesar, and the national team almost reached the final.

All this – without mentioning the personal qualities of Azpilicueta: hard work and perseverance. With them, Cesar becomes an ideal candidate for the Ballon d’Or.

Artem Nikulin

author

For whom: Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City Photo: Getty Images

I think that the Golden Ball itself dreams of surrendering to Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian has been the best playmaker in the world for six years, regularly sets new records in the Premier League and receives endless respect from Pep Guardiola and football experts.

Despite his tough temper and failure at Chelsea, Kevin was able to find himself and became a key mechanism in Guardiola’s conveyor of goals and trophies. The Catalan can endlessly rotate the squad, remove and return the attackers, but if De Bruyne is healthy, not a single crazy idea of ​​Pep can put the midfielder in reserve.

Kevin became one of the key factors in Manchester City’s advance to the Champions League final – scoring 3 goals in the playoffs (including beauty against Keylor Navas) and became one of the tournament leaders in sharpening assists. De Bruyne should have received the “ZM” three years ago. France Football, it’s time to improve!

Vasily Legeido

author

For whom: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Manchester United Photo: Getty Images

In modern football, it is almost impossible to count on individual awards without trophies at the club or international level. However, Bruno Fernandes earned the Ballon d’Or even though he had no titles. Over the past year and a half, the Portuguese has transformed Man United and reminded other players what it means to play for a top club. Other star rookies often melted into chaos, but Brunu, on the contrary, pulled up the rest. His usefulness is not limited to effective strikes and sly assists (although since the beginning of last season there were 22 + 13 only in the Premier League). Fernandes motivates partners, opens up areas and notices free space, is constantly on the move and creates a sense of threat that came from Manchester United at the best of times. In terms of influence on the team, he can only be compared with Cantona – this is already enough to receive an award from France Football.

Artem Belinin

author

For whom: Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Photo: Getty Images

This year is full of insipid achievements and semi-performances, and only Karim Benzema is something whole. First, he finally convinced everyone of his coolness – people no longer hesitate to call him the best in the world. This is supported by statistics: the Frenchman has 9 + 7 at the start of the season, and in just a year he has 45 points – more than Ronaldo (38) and slightly less than Messi (51). If Leo continues to fade in Paris, then just in time for the presentation, Karim will come out on top. Plus, the main personal highlight of the year is Benzema’s return to the national team. The crowds cheer, and scandals, toxicity and clan wars are finally in the quiet haven of Deschamps. As a bonus, Benzema also seized power over Mbappe, like a true aristocrat of Versailles. And in the end, the Frenchman is the last star of La Liga. Best forward, old schemer and headliner of the once great champion – who else besides Karim?

Dmitry Panferov

author

For whom: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, PSG Photo: Getty Images

The Golden Ball is too much of a media prize to be won by just anyone. Luka Modric in 2018 was an artificial creation of the protest. And what came of it? The next prizes went to Messi anyway.

As long as Krish (unreasonably this year) and Leo (the first serious title with the national team) are on the list, they will be the main candidates. Leo spent the season clearly better than his main opponent. Yes, the Argentine did not take club titles other than the Spanish Cup, but finally tore off the offensive stigma from the national team. Ronaldo said nothing.

Messi’s victory at the Copa America, paired with his love for the Argentine, weighs even more than the double triumph of the same Georginho. The Italian is just an element in working systems, it would be absurd to give him the main individual prize. Plus, he clearly lacks media. If you won the CHE N’Golo Kante, I am sure that the prize would go to him. In terms of media weight, the Frenchman is several times higher than the Italian.

Another candidate from the people, Robert Lewandowski, was supposed to receive the “ZM” in 2020, and no one is to blame that the prize was not awarded. To reward a Pole for the merits of the season before last is nonsense. Unless France Football decides to give out two prizes at the same time.

By the way, about France Football. Messi moved to Paris and now the publication finally has a chance to issue an award to a representative of League 1. You should use it.

Denis Elfin

author

For whom: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United Photo: Getty Images

It is ridiculous to expect that the Golden Ball this year will receive someone other than Cristiano Ronaldo. At first, the Portuguese became the top scorer of Euro 2020: he scored 5 goals in 4 games and distinguished himself with an assist. Then he shocked the football community by escaping from Juve. Cristiano’s legendary return to Manchester United was the second infobomb after Messi’s transfer. But, unlike Leo, Krish did not dry up in the new team and scores in almost every match (3 goals in 4 meetings). In his first month in England, Ron received the prize for the best player in the Premier League.

It is too easy for France Football to give Ronaldo ZM for a good performance at EURO 2020 and a great start at Manchester United, at least one more reason is needed. And here again we remember about Messi. The only chance to free ZM for other strong players in the future is to give it to Ronaldo this year. Then the Portuguese and the Argentine will each have 6 trophies. France Football will gorgeously close the theme of eternal rivalry, recognizing everyone to be equally great, and will untie the hands of journalists in choosing new trophy winners. After 2021, neither Ronaldo nor Messi will receive the Ballon d’Or.

Ilya Egorov

author

For whom: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Photo: Getty Images

We open candidates for the “Golden Ball” and go nuts together. What other Messi and Ronaldo? Why is there Azpilicueta, Marez, Pedri and Qier? It seems that now De Bruyne, Lewandowski and some other strong third have a real chance to bite into the award.

I bet on Lewandowski, because the heart doesn’t give it any other way.

France Football did not award the Ballon d’Or last year, so I will rate Robert for two seasons at once. There are victories in the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the Super Cups of the country and UEFA and in the Champions League. Levadovsky broke Gerd Müller’s record, set incredible scoring streaks, pumped up, went to the metalevel, ate the planet for breakfast and became an alpha.

Lewandowski is the most stable and powerful forward in the last two years. The Ballon d’Or has not been quoted as the main award for a long time, but Robert needs it to finally emphasize the greatness.

Alexander Menaker

Social media editor

For whom: Georgigno

Georgigno Photo: Getty Images

Giorginho is the most obvious contender for the Ballon d’Or. The UEFA Champions League and Euro winner will claim the top individual trophy for these two reasons. Plus, the Italian has hooked up the European Super Cup and the title of the best player of the year according to UEFA.

Giorginho was the best in Chelsea and the Italian national team: he ran every minute in the Champions League (he missed the answer from Atlético due to too many yellows) and in the Euro, dominated the center of the field, was stable and played a key role in both victories. Ask Tuchel or Mancini: this regista is irreplaceable.

Giorginho had a strong year for the club and national team, like Modric in 2018. Even if the Italian does not take the Golden Ball (he does not have monstrous statistics and a pack of goals against the Leganes or Augsburgs), then he simply must be in the top three. The man won the most important things this year.

