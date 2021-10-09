Why removing China’s ice hockey team from the 2022 Olympics would be a fair decision

Everything goes to the fact that the representatives of the Celestial Empire will not be allowed to the tournament in their native territory.

A few days ago, the date for the provision of expanded lists of national teams for participation in the hockey tournament at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing became known. According to the former president of the International Ice Hockey Federation Rene Fasel, applications of 55 people must be sent by October 15th. Also, the IIHF, together with the NHL and the NHL Players Association, asked all teams to separately indicate the first preliminary triplets from the National Hockey League, which will definitely be called up to participate in the Olympic tournament. In recent days, 11 participating countries have announced their choice, including Russia.





Russia named the top three players for the Olympics! Kucherov, Vasilevsky and Ovechkin will go to Beijing

Only one team did not announce the top three. These are the hosts of the Olympics from China. It is logical to assume that since the Chinese do not have players in the NHL, the list from them is optional. But it is likely that the real reason lies elsewhere. A few days after being elected President of the International Ice Hockey Federation, a Frenchman Luke Tardiff stated that the issue of excluding representatives of the Celestial Empire from the final tournament due to “insufficient sports quality” is being seriously considered.

“This question actually comes up for the men’s team, not the women’s team. The Chinese national team will play several games, which will be judged by the IIHF officials, after which the final decision will be made. Watching how the team is beaten with a score of 15: 0 will not be interesting for either China or the hockey community. If the Chinese national team cannot participate, we will need Plan B, which will become the world ranking, ”Tardiff said, noting that the verdict on the participation of the Chinese national team will be issued at the end of October.

China is currently ranked 32nd in the IIHF rankings, and possible participation in the Games will make it the lowest-rated team ever to compete in the Olympics. Even South Korea, which hosted the 2018 Olympic tournament, was among the top 20 national teams in the world and itself made it to the elite division of the world championship, taking part in the 2018 World Cup. In qualifying for the Games in Pyeongchang, the Chinese finished last in the group with Spain, Serbia and Iceland. How then are they going to play with Canadians, Americans and Germans?



Related news Fazel – about China at the Olympic Games-2022: I’m not sure that the national team needs it. This is really a problem

Opinions were divided regarding the admission of the Chinese national team to participate in the hockey tournament. Some believe that Tardiff is right, speaking about the helplessness of the Chinese players in front of the giants of world hockey and the lack of interest in such matches. Others – that the right of the host country to participate in the home Olympics is a tradition and should not be violated. However, these people probably do not take into account one detail – Tardiff was not the first to talk about the expulsion of the Chinese team. He was only the first to do it publicly.

Back in 2018, the IIHF, when deciding on the admission of the Chinese to the Olympic hockey tournament, was concerned about the development of this sport in the Middle Kingdom and demanded that the local federation improve the situation. The Chinese accepted the terms, but there has been no positive trend since then. “Dragons” are still at a broken trough and are urgently engaged in the naturalization of players.

In this regard, a logical question arises – what, in fact, have the Chinese been doing over the past years? Why did they not do anything to rectify the situation, guarantee their national team participation in the Olympics and avoid, first of all, reputational consequences – such cases when the host country could be excluded from the tournament have never happened in history? And what, finally, was all this “Kunlun” for?





The Chinese KHL club is ready to arrange a circus for the sake of the Olympics. Is it normal?

Red Star joined the KHL ahead of the 2016/2017 season. Even then, it was a team with an eye on the Olympic Games, and participation in the strongest European league provided them with a good opportunity to prepare a more or less combat-ready squad by 2022. At least enough so as not to raise unnecessary questions from the IIHF. Instead, Kunlun decided to hold out until the very last moment and set an Olympic training camp just before the start of the Olympics. As the press service of the Chinese club replied to the Championship, the pandemic had a great impact on the preparation process. But, as you know, it was necessary to prepare the sleigh in the summer. In the case of Red Star, from the moment of joining the KHL.

Therefore, Tardiff’s words do not look unfounded and heartless in relation to the Chinese team. Representatives of the Celestial Empire were warned of possible sanctions, reasonably demanding changes. They did not happen – soon the hosts of the Olympics may be overtaken by a harsh, but fair punishment. In this case, the existence of “Kunlun” in the KHL and in hockey in general will lose its already barely perceptible meaning. And the Chinese national team will remain far beyond the borders of the world elite.