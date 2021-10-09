Wilder – Fury – III. Hunting for a person – 10.10.2021

A source: AFP 2021

There are two versions of the story. Simple and complex. The simple one is that Deontay Wilder lost the second fight to Tyson Fury because he was worse as a boxer, primitive, predictable and psychologically broken. In confirmation of you – the result of the fight, a knockout in the 7th round – and photos of Fury with his tongue sticking out, with which he tried to reach the trickle of blood flowing from the ear of a man who was considered the most dangerous puncher in this division.

Why then was the first fight so equal and Fury got up twice from the floor – and, while he was lying, it looked as if he would never get up? Well, because Fury left boxing for two and a half years, put on weight to 180 kg, almost went crazy, abused all kinds of dangerous substances and drugs, and then it took him six months and two fights to bring himself into more or less decent shape. Have you seen how Bambi the fawn learns to walk? These were the first steps of Fury on the flooring of the ring after that pause. This all makes his comeback even more legendary. But most definitely in the first fight with Wilder it was not that great and terrible King of All Gypsies, but only ⅔ of his form and capabilities.

The not-so-simple explanation for what was in the rematch is that Deontay was not like himself. Not because the suit for entering the ring was too heavy, that coach Mark Breeland allegedly added muscle relaxants to his water (!), And then prematurely (!!) threw out the towel in battle, because he was in cahoots with the team rival. This is absurd. But absurdity is convenient to hide an unpleasant or uncomfortable truth. For example, the truth that Wilder was traumatized entering this fight. And his team knew about it. Or that some strange things were happening in his life, explaining the subsequent madness. Why not? Wilder loses, someone raises well, and then there will be a third fight. Here’s your third fight.

And now let’s imagine that there was no this second fight, where the world champion was crushed with a murderous blow, destroyed – morally and physically. Let’s assume it was a bad day at the office. There are two heavyweights, presumably in the best shape of their lives, and neither of them is going to lose. After all, by and large, this is what everyone who plans to watch the fight hopes for.

Wilder’s kick is still unmissable. Tyson Fury still cannot be given space and time to think. None of them should act in a predictable way. And count on the fact that for some reason the enemy will not be in the best condition. Fury was talking about this: “I hope he will stock something better for this fight, because last time it was upset. I was preparing for war, but the result was a one-sided beating. “

In such cases, the coaching staff is usually changed. Rebranding, changing the image. Just to have something for the press – and you could sell the story to the public. Not necessarily scandalous, as it was with Deontay, but still. That’s just about everyone who knows at least something about boxing considered it a rather stupid idea to change in the coaching staff of the Olympic champion, world champion and tactically Mark Briland for Malik Scott, whom Wilder himself knocked out for a round. Yes, they are friends for a very long time.

But what does Malik know about boxing? Well, he didn’t lose to the worst fighters. Besides Deontay, they were Derek Chisora ​​and Luis Ortiz. He himself was uncomfortable, sometimes conducting rather disgusting battles. Scott did not possess any unique skills, but tried to fight smartly. In sparring, he often looked much more interesting – I remember him with Povetkin in Moscow, for example. But Malik Scott is unlikely to spar with Wilder. He reads books, listens to opera, drinks fancy coffee, helps his girlfriend paint in oils, uploads adult videos to OnlyFans. If Wilder wins with a trainer like this, it would be utter madness.

But insanity seems to be Tyson Fury’s specialty. We seem to have forgotten how he harnessed himself to a gypsy cart, hit himself in the face with an uppercut in battle, changed into Batman, and called for a psychiatrist. But who told you that a world champion should be absolutely normal, a role model and generally a pleasant person? He must be a rock star. And they are all a little crazy. Maybe the inner demons will be their strength and advantage, or maybe they will destroy them. This is the best theater in the world. And, as Hemingway wrote, no hunting is like hunting a man. Then the letter turned to hunting for elephants – and fishing.

“You would be delighted if a fish jumped out at you with a“ tommy gun ”or jumped up and down the cockpit with a sword on its nose,” he turned to his friend. Perhaps this is quite the equivalent of what awaits us this weekend. Crazy hunt.

The fight between Wilder and Fury will be shown on REN TV. The video broadcast will also be available on the SE YouTube channel Ushatayka.