Wolff: Bottas has a great opportunity to win

Toto Wolff, the head of the Mercedes team, speaking about the tasks for tomorrow’s race, stressed that Valtteri Bottas will have an excellent opportunity to compete for victory – also because it will not be easy for Lewis Hamilton to make his way forward.

Question: Valtteri Bottas starts from pole, although Lewis, who won the qualification, will lose ten positions due to a penalty – could one count on a higher result?

Toto Wolff: On the positive side, our car is very fast and Valtteri starts from pole. Looking at the downsides, both Mercedes cars could have started from the front row this weekend, but they won’t. Lewis starts from the depths of the peloton, and it will be difficult for him, because all cars around him will have the same Medium tires, and only on Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri – Soft. It will be difficult to push forward.

Q: But it looks like you have a more than noticeable speed advantage: Hamilton is faster than Norris by more than a second, and even Perez he was ahead by almost eight tenths. He should be able to win back, and it is quite possible to imagine that after the first twenty laps he will be able to get to the fourth or fifth position, will you agree?

Toto Wolff: Let’s hope. But yesterday, on long series of circles at some stage of training, we were even behind Haas and Williams, and even getting close to the cars of these teams was difficult. I believe that tomorrow it will be necessary to rely more on tactics.

Q: On the one hand, Valtteri, who starts from pole, will be able to provide Lewis with some support, on the other, you see that Red Bull Racing has difficulties on a dry track all weekend due to understeer …

Toto Wolff: Yes, but we have to mind our own business. Valtteri wants to win this race and he will have a great opportunity tomorrow, but he also helps Lewis. And Red Bull really has difficulties this weekend, and on long series of circles, they appear more than on one fast lap.

Question: There has been a lot of talk lately about power plants: to what extent do you manage to understand problems with engines and anticipate their occurrence? After all, the worst thing is if the failures occur during the race …

Toto Wolff: We’re not going to ship good engines to the warehouse for no reason to get fines. It’s just that during the season some small flaws appeared, and we are not quite sure about their reasons, as well as how they can affect the speed. Therefore, it is better to put an engine in which we are more confident and hope that it will work longer.

Question: Do you think it is possible that before the end of the season you can decide that the fifth engine was also put on Lewis’s car, because Valtteri has already received it?

Toto Wolff: I really hope we don’t have to do this. But there are still seven difficult races ahead, and we’ll see what the picture will be in terms of points. But if everything goes well, then four engines should be enough.

Question: As a financier in the past, you seem to be trying to apply the methodology for calculating the risk ratio?

Toto Wolff: Probability theory generally plays a very important role in our life! I just look forward to the remaining seven races, and I do not have the feeling that they will be somehow too hard, that we will have some painful experiences. As it goes – so it goes, but I think it will be fun!

Question: You convince your team that the main thing is to enjoy the fight, but is it so easy to rejoice in the face of such strong pressure?

Toto Wolff: Hey, this is Formula 1 and we are talking about sports, not politics! After the success of the previous seven years, we have nothing more to prove, we have set many records, and now we are going to break them, because we still crave victories and hate losing. And the process itself gives us pleasure, because we have the best job in the world!