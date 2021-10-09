Wolff: We had to replace the motor on Lewis’s car

Mercedes team leader Toto Wolff commented on the replacement of the internal combustion engine in Lewis Hamilton’s car …

Toto Wolff: “Replacing the engine on the Lewis car is not a strategic decision, we had to do it. We saw some data on the operation of the internal combustion engine, which did not promise anything good, and the retirement would deprive us of our chances in the championship.

We now have a much better understanding of the root cause of the problem. They can happen from time to time. Valtteri Bottas’ problems in Monza are also a consequence of these problems. We understand their cause and find out how to prevent them in the future.

In my opinion, there is no such track that would be ideal for serving a fine – this year the difference in speed between cars is minimal, so it is difficult to overtake. We thought it was possible here, but yesterday a long series of circles showed that it was not.

A decisive role in the fight for the title can be played by strategic decisions and various little things that allow you to add speed. The situation can change seriously only if this or that rider loses a lot of points. If the fight remains as tight, then everything will be decided only in the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi. And may the strongest win.

Prospects for Lewis in the Turkish Grand Prix? You should always strive for the maximum result, and this is a victory. But I don’t know how real this goal is. Yesterday Valtteri Bottas was very fast on long and short runs. I hope he will win an excellent position – it would be very helpful for us to start from the first row. “