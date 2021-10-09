Zagitova made fun of Agatha Muceniece in the “Ice Age”

The actress performs in the project in tandem with Alexander Enbert.

Actress Agata Muceniece takes part in the popular show “Ice Age”. The artist skates in tandem with the professional skater Alexander Enbert.

“I have a huge responsibility,” says Agatha. – I will try to do my best not to let Sasha down.

In the second issue of the project, the couple performed a number to the song of Intars Busulis “Gravitation”. The Ice Age participants were inspired by the flight of Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko to the ISS.

By the way, last time Agatha badly tied the laces on skates and, thus, received a portion of criticism from Tatyana Tarasova. On Saturday, October 9, she took into account her mistake, but the host of the show, Alina Zagitova, could not resist:

“I gave me an adhesive tape, now everything should be fine,” the athlete joked.

The judges liked the number. Tatiana Tarasova gave a high score for artistry.

“Compared to the last time, this is heaven and earth. But you still need to practice. You have to stay in the gym for another hour to tighten your ligaments, ”Tarasova said.

As a result, the jury gave a pair of Muceniece and Enbert – 11.62 points.

