10 famous actors who were fired during filming, but the replacement turned out to be even better

These stars were cast but were fired as soon as filming began.

Stuart Townsend / Viggo Mortensen

Townsend was cast as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, but he only lasted a few days of filming. The director realized that Stewart was too young for this image, and replaced him with Mortensen.

Sylvester Stallone / Eddie Murphy

Stallone was supposed to play Beverly Hills Cop, but he wanted his character to be more like an action hero. The filmmakers thought differently and invited Murphy to this role, who created the comedic image that everyone loved.

Eric Stoltz / Michael J. Fox

The protagonist of the Back to the Future trilogy may have looked a little differently. Michael J. Fox was invited to this role from the very beginning, but he was busy. They took Stolts as a substitute. When most of the scenes with his participation had already been filmed, the creators realized that he was “too dramatic.” And then Fox was free, so he was able to join the project and do everything right.

Dougray Scott / Hugh Jackman

You can relate to Wolverine from “X-Men” in different ways, but absolutely everyone knows the actor who played him. But this role was supposed to be played by Dougray Scott, who in 1999 was just gaining momentum. But another project dragged on, and Scott did not make it in time for the start of filming. As a result, Jackman became Wolverine – and now it is difficult to imagine someone else in this image.

Harvey Keitel / Martin Sheen

Harvey Keitel was cast in the lead role in Apocalypse Now because Martin Sheen was involved in other filming. But when work on the film began, Francis Ford Coppola realized that he had put on the wrong actor. After waiting for Shin, the director nevertheless made the picture the way he initially saw it.

Nicole Kidman / Jodie Foster

Nicole Kidman had already started working on the thriller Panic Room when she injured her knee. She had previously suffered a similar injury while filming the musical “Moulin Rouge”, so she had to take a break to recover. The actress was replaced by her colleague Jodie Foster.

Annette Bening / Michelle Pfeiffer

Oscar nominee Annette Bening got the role of Catwoman in the Batman movie, but she had to leave the site due to pregnancy. Michelle Pfeiffer came on as a substitute. This came as a surprise to the film crew, and the actress had to play in Bening costumes for a while.

Dennis Hopper / Ed Harris

The Truman Show is a truly impressive film, and in many ways, thanks to the actors who played it. The role of producer Christoph was originally intended for Dennis Hopper, but difficulties arose with him (according to rumors, the actor could not remember his lines). The role went to Ed Harris, and he coped with it perfectly.

Jean-Claude Van Damme / Kevin Peter Hall

You hardly ever wondered who played the role of the Predator in the film of the same name. But it could have been Jean-Claude Van Damme himself! But the alien’s costume was so tight that the actor once lost consciousness in it. However, the true reason for his departure from the picture still remains a mystery. One thing is clear: Van Damme replaced Kevin Peter Hall, but the audience hardly noticed the substitution.

James Purefoy / Hugo Weaving

