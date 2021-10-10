10 stellar mothers who gave birth after 40 years. Photo | People

Some doctors recommend that women give birth before the age of 30. However, not every Hollywood actress or singer is ready to take a break from her career and start raising children.

Some star beauties postponed motherhood and became pregnant when they were well over 40. OBOZREVATEL talks about stars who decided to become mothers in adulthood.

Courteney Cox – 40 years old

Actress Courteney Cox has been trying to get pregnant for many years. The star of the series “Friends” became the mother of the girl Coco at the age of 40. She admitted that she would like to give birth to another brother or sister for her daughter.

Naomi Watts – 39, 40

Actress Naomi Watts under 30 unsuccessfully tried to build a career in Hollywood. After starring in the movie Mulholland Drive, the star decided that the goal had been achieved and that she could have children. For the first time she gave birth to a son, Sasha, at the age of 39, and a year and a half later, Samuel was born. Naomi is glad that she became a mother in adulthood, because now she devotes most of her time to children.

Nicole Kidman – 40 years old

Star actors Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise tried to have children for a long time, and later adopted the girl Isabella and the boy Connor. The star got married a second time and for the first time at the age of 40 independently gave birth to a daughter, Sunday. Later, Faith was born, who was carried by a surrogate mother.

Susan Sarandon – 39, 41 and 45

Movie star Susan Sarandon tried to get pregnant for 12 years, doctors diagnosed her as infertility. When the woman got married for the second time, she gave birth to three children: a daughter at 39 years old, and two sons at 41 and 45.

Halle Berry – 41 and 46 years old

Actress Halle Berry gave birth to her first daughter at the age of 41, after which she no longer planned to become pregnant. After a tough breakup with a boyfriend Gabliel AubreyThe star married a French actor Olivier Martinez. The appearance of a son for a 46-year-old celebrity was a surprise.

Salma Hayek – 41 years old

Salma Hayek conquered Hollywood in her youth and devoted her whole life to cinema. The actress decided to become a mother at the age of 41. They often appear together with their daughter Valentina at social events. The star emphasized that at such a mature age she was able to give the child much more than ten years ago.

Mariah Carey – 41 years old

Mariah Carey gave birth to twins at 41. The star became pregnant using the IVF method. The girl and the boy were born healthy, but the pregnancy was difficult. The singer said that she no longer plans children.

Eva Longoria – 43 years old

Actress Eva Logoria has long considered herself child-free. When the movie star met her second husband, he convinced her to have a baby. Son Santiago was born when Eve was 43 years old. The star said that the appearance of a child changed her life for the better.

Monica Bellucci – 40, 45 years old

Hollywood actress Monica Bellucci became a mother a few weeks before her 40th birthday. The star believes that women who decide to give birth at a later age are real heroines, since there are many risks for the child and mother. The celebrity gave birth to her second daughter at the age of 45. Now Monica is raising 16-year-old Virgo and 11-year-old Leonie.

Janet Jackson – 50

Singer Janet Jackson gave birth to her son Issa at the age of 50. She really wanted to get pregnant and underwent hormonal therapy, as a result she gained excess weight. Due to the threat of miscarriage, the star canceled the world tour. Mom emphasizes that now she feels really fulfilled. Friends call her a superwoman.

