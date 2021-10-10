12 stars – in color about how they are constantly confused with someone else

Caution: A lot of awkward situations.

Today, Laurence Fishburne is celebrating his 60th birthday, a brilliant actor best known for The Matrix, John Wick, Hannibal and other popular franchises. However, the actor, despite such an impressive filmography, is often confused with another stellar colleague – Samuel L. Jackson. At one point, the Pulp Fiction star was so desperate that he ordered a T-shirt that said “I am not Laurence Fishburne“.

In the opposite direction, it also works, as both actors talked about in interviews. We have collected 12 more cases when famous actors were confused with each other.

Michael Sheen – Andy Serkis

At first glance, these two stars are not alike at all, but Michael Sheen was clearly offended by the words of a passer-by, who several times called him “Gollum”.

Elijah Wood – Daniel Radcliffe

A canonical example that does not become outdated over the years. “It seems to you that people discussed this and forgot, but no. It happened fifteen million times“- complained the star of” The Lord of the Rings “, before offering the opponent a duel to finally put an end to this painful issue.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Javier Bardem

The star of “Supernatural” and “The Walking Dead” is so tired of questions about the famous “double” that even his name is pronounced on one (and very irritated) exhalation. In addition, Dean Morgan once stated that people must see him and Bardem in the same room in order to finally understand that they are two different people.

Isla Fisher – Amy Adams

Isla Fisher is often confused with Amy Adams, but once the star was forced to listen to compliments in someone else’s address from Lady Gaga herself. It was at a party after the Oscars, with Adams herself walking by. In general, the moment could have turned out really awkward, if not for Fischer’s sense of humor: she nodded at her colleague and called her by her name, saying that she did not understand what she was doing here “Isla, who didn’t even receive a nomination“.

Jessica Chastain – Bryce Dallas Howard

Jessica Chastain also faced a similar problem more than once – she is so often confused with Bryce Dallas Howard that memes on this topic even began to appear on the Internet. The actresses themselves admit that they look almost the same, but this point does not cancel the irritation due to inattentive fans.

Henry Cavill – Matt Bomer

The performer of the role of Geralt admitted that he is often slipped a photo of Matt Bomer for an autograph. Cavill has to explain that he is in the picture, but he still leaves a memorable signature. By the way, both auditioned for the role of Superman (luck smiled at Henry), so the actors really have one type.

Zoe Saldana – Thandie Newton

Zoe Saldana said that her mother confused her with Tandy Newton. “What are you, starred in the series HBO? In Westworld? – the actress quoted the parent. She also shared a story about how she simply hugged Newton at one of the ceremonies – because they definitely share one pain in two.

Hilary Swank – Jennifer Garner

“In fact, people get angry when I refuse to sign or take a picture with them. I am literally told not to be a bitch. And in order not to spoil Jennifer’s reputation, I agree to this autograph. I told Garner about this, and she replied that she also constantly encounters a similar“- Hilary complained on one of the television shows.

Carey Mulligan – Michelle Williams

Carey Mulligan chose the theme of similarities to another Hollywood star, Michelle Williams, for her monologue in SNL…

“Americans often say nice things to me, like “You’re beautiful in Brokeback Mountain” or “You were great in Fossey / Verdon.” And before I answered that Michelle Williams starred in them, and now I say: “Thank you! I am Michelle Williams“, – the actress joked.

Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling

The similarities between Reynolds and Gosling are added not only by the common name, but also by the role of the cute hero-lover.

“Just yesterday someone told me that I was good at La La Land, and I didn’t even bother to correct this man. Because Ryan is really good at this movie.“, – shared Reynolds.

Keira Knightley – Natalie Portman

“It happens all the time. Most often confused with Natalie Portman, with whom we played in Star Wars. Then I was chased through the park, shouting “Kate Winslet!” Several people asked to say hello to Daniel Craig because they thought I was Rachel Weisz. And Britney Spears! I thought my English accent … I was in a store in Los Angeles and was asked to take a picture. So there is a shot where I am Britney Spears“, – said Keira Knightley emotionally.

Helen Hunt – Jodie Foster

And this story did get into the news report. Helen Hunt went to Starbucks and asked if the barista would like to know her name so as not to confuse the glasses. She was assured that everything was under control, but in the end the inscription sounded like “Jody”. However, the fact that she is constantly confused with the star of “Silence of the Lambs”, Hunt talked back in the mid-nineties.