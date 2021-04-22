6 of Amber Heard’s favorite beauty looks that are easy to repeat

Today’s 35-year-old @amberheard birthday girl has several favorite red carpet makeup and hair styles that she mixes all the time. And every time it looks just luxurious. We tell you what beauty images the actress adores and how you can repeat them yourself

Red lipstick + loose hair

Amber Heard, 2015 Amber Heard, 2016

It seems that Amber has found her perfect makeup – red lipstick, black mascara, and bronze blush on her cheekbones – that she exploits year after year. Indeed, this fatal make-up suits her incredibly and is great for social events. With regard to styling, then most often she prefers loose hair. They never lie neatly, there is always sloppiness and root volume.















Red lipstick + careless styling



Amber Heard, 2019 Amber Heard, 2018

Heard is very suitable for a more relaxed look – all the same red lipstick, lips without a clear outline, mascara, bronzer and a drop of highlighter on the protruding parts of the face, plus voluminous curls gathered in a free bun on the crown. At the same time, makeup should be done according to all the canons, but the styling – the more careless, the better. In this case “curls of passion “falling out of the bun or from the face are welcome.

Red lipstick + bun



Amber Heard, 2016 Amber Heard, 2018

Still, sometimes the actress deviates from her make-up constant, adding a small arrow or rhinestone drops under her eyes, which is why her image only wins. Usually, a tall ballet bun is paired with such a make-up, which, nevertheless, does not differ in stage smoothness.

Nude makeup + curls



Amber Heard, 2016 Amber Heard, 2015

Periodically, red lipstick is replaced by nude, and beige-pink shadows with a shiny finish appear on the eyelids, which gives Amber’s beauty images of purity and innocence. But carelessly styled curls do not go anywhere, they enhance the effect of purity.

Smoky eyes + pulled back hair



Amber Heard, 2015 Amber Heard, 2015

Amber Heard, 2015 Amber Heard, 2015

More complex make-up and styling also sometimes take place in Hurd’s life. Hair, arranged in an intricate bun or “shell”, accompanied by a smoky make-up of eyes in brown-gray tones, bronze blush and pink lipstick – and before us is a completely different, very feminine and elegant Amber.

Eyes down + wet styling



Amber Heard, 2018 Amber Heard, 2018

Amber Heard, 2018 Amber Heard, 2018

Amber is one of the few Hollywood actresses who really go for beauty experiments. But you can rarely see her with complex makeup and wet styling. For example, with her eyes down, well-defined cheekbones and pale pink lipstick, as well as her hair tucked in and out of her face, she appeared at the presentation of the painting “Aquaman”, in which she played one of the roles. This beauty image was fully consistent with the theme of the film and therefore was appropriate.

Read also: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s 5 beauty secrets