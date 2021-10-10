A daring bet on the match Spain – France for 5.00 / Today at 21:45

Spain will play at home with France in the League of Nations final. The match will take place on October 10, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time. Spain – France: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Spain squad

The victory over the world champions Italians (1: 2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations once again confirmed the power Spain national team… Fury Roja are still a formidable force in world football.

Now there is every chance to prove it in practice. The Spaniards do not lack motivation, and indeed, in recent years, the team has successfully opposed the “tricolor”.

Of the last five head-to-head matches, Spain won three victories with one defeat. Of course, the Spaniards will try to continue this trend.

The main striking force of the team is now seen Ferran Torres… The forward became the protagonist of the battle with the Italians, in which he distinguished himself with a double.

France squad

The French in the semifinals shot over Belgium (2: 3). Moreover, Didier Deschamps’ team left for the break, losing two goals. But there is strength of mind and willpower!

Keeps at its high level Karim Benzema… Kilian Mbappé is also habitually useful, having just equalized the score in the match with the Belgians.

But do not forget that Antoine Griezmann is also present in the “tricolor” team. And the rest – every name is a star!

Strong attack France national team will show itself in this fight. From the Deschamps team, you should always expect a bright productive football.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers offer to bet on France for 2.58, for a draw for 3.20, and to Spain – for 3.06…

Spaniards for sure will go on the attack from the first minutes of the meeting …

The French line of attack is also not going to wait.

Both teams have the strongest attacking performers in their rosters. For those who are willing to take the risk: forecast – Both will score in the 1st half, put this can be done with a coefficient 5.00… For the rest – a more moderate prognosis.