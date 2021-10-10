A new bloody money superclub? Why are England outraged by the purchase of Newcastle – 10/10/2021

A source: AP 2021

On October 7, the Saudi Arabian Government Investment Fund (PIF) acquired a controlling stake in Newcastle. So the club from Newcastle upon Tyne suddenly became the richest in the world: PIF assets are estimated at 320 billion pounds – this is 33 times more than Roman Abramovich’s fortune! The chairman of the foundation, which has taken over Newcastle’s patronage since Thursday, is Muhammad ibn Salman – Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

You may have seen this man at the World Cup in Russia: during the opening match, he sat on the podium with Gianni Infantino and Vladimir Putin.

A source: AP 2021

Newcastle fans greeted the news of the club’s sale with great joy, as if they had already won the championship. This is not surprising: we recall that Manchester City became the winner of the Premier League just 4 years after the club was bought out by the investment group Abu Dhabi United Group. And Muhammad ibn Salman is 11 times richer than Sheikh Mansur.

Read also

British media took the sale of Newcastle to the Saudis with obvious skepticism, primarily because of the sinister figure of Ibn Salman, who is accused of gross violation of human rights. On October 2, 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared at the territory of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul: in his texts he criticized the crown prince for persecuting dissidents and political opponents, and wrote that people who were objectionable to Ibn Salman simply disappear.

Due to his active civil position, Khashoggi had to leave Riyadh, but this did not save him from death. The Turkish investigation established that Jamal was brutally killed: the journalist’s body was dismembered, the remains have not yet been found. On September 26, 2019, Ibn Salman admitted responsibility for the incident with the murder of Khashoggi, but at the same time stated that he was not aware of what was happening.

A source: AP 2021

Famed journalist Jonathan Wilson wrote a column for The Guardian after Newcastle was sold to Ibn Salman, entitled “Newcastle Fans Say They Suffer. But what about the real suffering in Saudi Arabia? ” Here’s what Wilson says:

Read also

“Once upon a time, sport in England was just a sport. Yes, football has never been clean. The rich always came to it, wanting to improve their reputation. The clubs have always belonged to dictators, drug lords, swindlers and scammers. And yet, in England somehow the spirit of the game has been preserved. Teams have become symbols of their regions, repositories of the spirit of local residents. The best illustration of this thesis was Newcastle, the city where the stadium sits on a hill, visible on the horizon from all points below.

And now Newcastle is just another club owned by a foreign state, an oligarch, a billionaire or a hedge fund, another hereditary asset sold to a foreign investor, another pawn in the political game. We are being asked to continue watching the Premier League without worrying about women’s rights, the rights of gays or religious minorities. We are told: talk about who is better for Newcastle – Philippe Coutinho or Eden Hazard – but don’t worry about the murdered Jamal Khashoggi or the imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi *.

In fact, there is nothing difficult here. All hypocrisy and doublethink aside, Newcastle fans and football fans in general need to ask themselves only one question: how do you personally feel about murder and torture? “

Read also

Human rights defenders and activists also criticized Newcastle’s takeover of PIF. “The Magpies sold their name and reputation to a brutal government with a brutal leader. They might as well put a photograph of Ibn Salman on the club’s emblem. Now it is obvious to everyone that English football will be given to anyone [инвестору]if he offers enough money – no matter how heinous his crimes are.

I don’t think people understand how corrupting this deal will have on football. It normalizes a dictator who is literally killing journalists, ”said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World.

But Newcastle fans don’t seem to mind dancing on the bones of Saudi activists. In the history of the Premier League there were only 7 champions: Manchester United, Blackburn, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester and Liverpool. Forty fans are too eager to be eighth to think about human rights violations on the other side of the world.