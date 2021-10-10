Actress Yoon Yeo Jung sees Brad Pitt to star in Oscar

Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress in Minari, Yoon Yeo Jung turned out to be a huge fan of Brad Pitt, and her meeting with the actor was one of the most touching moments of the ceremony. After all, it was he who handed her the coveted statuette.
“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally,” said the actress, receiving the award from his hands. – I am very glad to meet you. Where were you when we filmed in [американском] the city of Tulsa “. She, embarrassed, covered her face with her hands. Brad Pitt, it seems, was also fascinated by the meeting.
Then the actress gave a speech in which she thanked the audience and the team that worked on the film. “[Режиссер фильма] Lee Isaac Chun – I wouldn’t be here now without him. He is my captain and director, ”she added.
Later, other photos of the actress with Brad Pitt appeared on the network. Apparently, they managed not only to meet on stage, but also to communicate at the after-party.
Journalists also noticed the chemistry between the actors and asked Yoon Yeo Jung a couple of questions about the meeting
“I can say that he [Брэд Питт] practiced a lot. He pronounced my name correctly. And when I went on stage, I forgot what I wanted to say, ”added the actress.
