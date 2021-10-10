Actress Yoon Yeo Jung sees Brad Pitt to star in Oscar

“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally,” said the actress, receiving the award from his hands. – I am very glad to meet you. Where were you when we filmed in [американском] the city of Tulsa “. She, embarrassed, covered her face with her hands. Brad Pitt, it seems, was also fascinated by the meeting.

Then the actress gave a speech in which she thanked the audience and the team that worked on the film. “[Режиссер фильма] Lee Isaac Chun – I wouldn’t be here now without him. He is my captain and director, ”she added.

Later, other photos of the actress with Brad Pitt appeared on the network. Apparently, they managed not only to meet on stage, but also to communicate at the after-party.