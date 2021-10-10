Ak Bars won a landslide victory over Barys

Kazan Ak Bars won the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match over Barys with a score of 6: 3 (2: 1, 4: 1, 0: 1). The meeting took place in Nur-Sultan at the Barys Arena stadium.

The score in the match in the 5th minute was opened in the majority by the defender of “Ak Bars” Christian Henkel, he was assisted by Danis Zaripov and Alexander Burmistrov. In a minute Dmitry Kagarlitsky doubled the advantage of Kazan, Artyom Galimov gave an assist pass.

At the 7th minute, one goal was played in the majority by the forward of “Barys” Jacob Berglund from the program of Eric Martinsson and Cody Kunik. At the 24th minute Nikolay Kovalenko scored the third goal of the guests, Jordan Will took part in the scoring attack.

On the 28th minute in the power play one more goal was scored against Barys Kirill Panyukov, assistants – Galimov and Kovalenko. At the 31st minute, the second goal was scored by the hosts Valery Orekhov, an assist pass on the account of Arkady Shestakov.

A minute later, Ak Bars scored the fifth goal with efforts Danisa Zaripova, the scoring pass was given by Steven Kampfer and Ilya Safonov. At the 39th minute, Kagarlitskiy scored a double, assistants – Kampfer and Galimov.

In the first minute of the third period Egor Shalapov made the score 3: 6, throwing into the gates of Timur Bilyalov.

Ak Bars scored 23 points after 17 matches in the season, Barys has 14 points in 16 games played.