Alexander Romanov defeated Jared Vanderaa ahead of schedule, video

At this moment in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) the UFC Fight Night 194 mixed martial arts tournament is taking place. His preliminary card was closed by a heavyweight fight. Unbeaten met in the octagon Alexander Romanov and Jared Vanderaa…

The representative of Moldova, nicknamed King Kong, had three fights in the UFC and was successful in all of them. As for Wanderaa, the winner of Dana White’s Challenge Series managed to hold two meetings in the promotion, winning and losing once.

In general, Romanov has already proved with convincing performances that he could qualify for a duel with a rival with a louder name. Alexander himself in a recent interview with “Championship” also stated that he would like to get a tougher opponent. Be that as it may, this did not in any way affect the mood of Romanov and there could be no question of underestimation on his part.





As a matter of fact, Alexander began to demonstrate his fighting spirit almost immediately. Yes, the first minute was spent in traditional intelligence. But then Romanov read the opponent and got down to business. Within a few minutes, he made several spectacular throws. Vanderaa managed to rise, but only in order to fall again under the onslaught of a powerful opponent. In total, in the first round, King Kong successfully implemented 4 takedowns with 5 attempts (80%). In fact, the representative of Moldova knocked out his opponent in the fight and exhausted him already in the first round. In the last ten seconds of the segment, the fighters suddenly decided to test themselves in a standing position. Alexander delivered several hits to the target, but missed himself.

Apparently, realizing that it was not worth fighting with Vanderaa, Romanov again imposed a fight on Jared at the start of the second round, and this time he was already ruthless. For almost the entire five-minute period, Alexander dominated and smashed his opponent in the ground. In the middle of the round, it seemed that the referee could have stopped the fight, but Vanderaa got out of a difficult situation. It seems that this only provoked King Kong. He rushed to his opponent with renewed vigor and again transferred the fight to the canvas. Coming to the mount, he brutally smashed Vanderaa. The latter defended himself and literally wriggled under a powerful opponent. Possessing complete control over the exhausted Jared, Romanov still forced the referee to intervene 17 seconds before the end of the second round. The one-sided fight was stopped – Alexander won by technical knockout. Romanov has achieved his fourth consecutive Victoria and now boasts one of the longest UFC heavyweight winning streak among active fighters.





The success turned out to be enchanting. In the second round, Romanov delivered 47 out of 58 significant strikes thrown out (81%) to the goal and did not miss a single one (!). In general, in the fight, he controlled the opponent for 6 minutes and 31 seconds, and missed only 19 strikes. Impressive statistics and a large claim to be in the top 15.

King Kong’s flamboyant performance did not go unnoticed by the fans, who left comments filled with admiration.

“I swear Romanov is a heavyweight Khabib. Imagine his fight with Tybura. “

“It was tough.”

“Don’t you think that the fight should have been stopped earlier?”

“Romanov destroys everyone in his path”

“Bravo, the best,” subscribers left comments.

Well, Romanov really impressed again. We will look forward to his return to the octagon and almost certainly with a top 15 opponent.