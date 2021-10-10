Alexander Shlemenko on the beating of a man in the Moscow metro by Dagestanis: “I was in Dagestan and did not meet a single one like these three” – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko commented on the beating in the Moscow metro of a resident of the capital, Roman Kovalev, by three natives of Dagestan.

“Incomprehensible crooks, who were drunk, imagined themselves to be fighters, and tested their skills on lying down, and the skills were not fighting, but football.

These three do not bother me much. I am worried about indifference and indifference. I would like to see the full recording. Who was there, who was in this carriage, did they step aside, or maybe there was no one in the car at all?

Maybe there were three grandmothers and one girl. One was a man, and he interceded. If there were ten healthy men standing there – one went, and the others went to the next car, that’s another matter. At the very least, it’s a shame for these men.

It is necessary to focus on where these people came from. In order to use their example to conduct a conversation with young people, and so that this does not happen again. Otherwise, there will be “unknown people who beat someone unknown,” and those who follow them will do the same. On the contrary, a wave of public indignation should rise.

People who have weight, have authority, need to connect, have a conversation. I have been in many parts of Dagestan and have not met a single one similar to these three. On the contrary, in Dagestan I have met people who, in such a situation, would not have thought of intervening and would have stopped them right away, ”Shlemenko said.

