All Premier League clubs oppose Newcastle deal
All Premier League clubs opposed the Newcastle deal – RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021
All Premier League clubs oppose Newcastle deal
All English Premier League clubs have opposed a deal to buy Newcastle by a Saudi Arabian investment fund, The Guardian reported.
MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. All clubs in the English Premier League opposed the deal to buy Newcastle by an investment fund from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s state fund intervenes in the top English division, while the Kingdom claims that the investment fund that acquires the English football club is not directly linked to the state. Earlier it was reported that the English Premier League on its website announced a settlement a dispute over the sale of Newcastle United football club to a consortium from Saudi Arabia. The deal amounted to £ 300 million (more than € 350 million). Over the past 14 years, Newcastle has been owned by British businessman Michael Ashley.
As the British newspaper notes, the clubs are not trying to disrupt the deal, but express their sharply negative opinion.
It is also indicated that the owners of the Premier League clubs are concerned that the state fund of Saudi Arabia is interfering in the affairs of the top English division.
In the Kingdom, however, they say that the investment fund that acquires the English football club is not directly related to the state.
Earlier it was reported that the English Premier League on its website announced the settlement of a dispute over the sale of Newcastle United football club to a consortium from Saudi Arabia. The deal amounted to £ 300 million (more than € 350 million). Over the past 14 years, Newcastle has been owned by British businessman Michael Ashley.