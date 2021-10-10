https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/nyukasl-1753795075.html

All Premier League clubs oppose Newcastle deal

All English Premier League clubs have opposed a deal to buy Newcastle by a Saudi Arabian investment fund, The Guardian reported. RIA Novosti Sport, 09.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. All clubs in the English Premier League opposed the deal to buy Newcastle by an investment fund from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s state fund intervenes in the top English division, while the Kingdom claims that the investment fund that acquires the English football club is not directly linked to the state. Earlier it was reported that the English Premier League on its website announced a settlement a dispute over the sale of Newcastle United football club to a consortium from Saudi Arabia. The deal amounted to £ 300 million (more than € 350 million). Over the past 14 years, Newcastle has been owned by British businessman Michael Ashley.

