“And God be with him, I don’t care anymore. I was disappointed in what they did with the team. “

Honored Artist of Russia Valery Barinov commented on the imminent appointment of German specialist Markus Gisdol to the post of head coach of Lokomotiv Moscow.

– And God be with him, let it become, I don’t care anymore. I was disappointed with what they did with the team. Why did this Marcus come? Raise Lokomotiv? Make a club out of it? He was at a good level even under Semin. Why did these people come? To make Lokomotiv better or worse? We don’t have our own coaches? They came to rip off the money – that’s why. And if they cheat with the stadium, do you know what kind of money you can take?

Such that then you can dump and no one will find you. How many coaches have changed under Smorodskaya? 6 or 7, and everyone left with a good forfeit. Nikolic also got it decently. Lokomotiv has always been a Russian, family team. And what was done to him, I no longer care. Of course, I’m sorry that now I have no one to root for. But I don’t want to root for this team anymore. Someone there decides for everyone, well, let him decide, – said Barinov.

We will remind, earlier the Serb Marko Nikolic left Lokomotiv, under whom the club won silver and bronze medals of the RPL, and also won the Russian Cup.

After ten rounds of the Russian Championship, Muscovites are in fourth place in the Tinkoff RPL table, gaining 17 points.

