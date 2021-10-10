







And if this is not love? There were doubts about the sincerity of the feelings of Lopez and Affleck





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck now one of the most talked about stellar couples. Still, celebrities have resumed their relationship, which for some unknown reason broke off 17 years ago, literally on the eve of the wedding. They spoke sparingly about the reasons for the breakup, but each quickly found consolation. Both created families, had children, divorced and suddenly decided that some kind of understatement and dislike remained between them.

Love that never ends











Ben and Jennifer are in each other’s arms again





And as if there were no long years without each other and half a century of life lived. They again, like teenagers, hold hands, hug and kiss hotly on the yacht. No, of course, love of all ages is submissive, and true love does not die at all. But everyone has known for a long time that the stars who complain about the importunity of the paparazzi themselves provoke them. Those who want to keep their personal lives secret do an excellent job of it. In the case of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, as if they themselves are chasing reporters to get into the lenses of cameras and on the pages of the tabloids. And every time the pictures are too blissful, as if proving to all doubters: “We are so happy, look at us, envy us.”

By the way, the relationship between the artists developed approximately the same way 17 years ago. And then Ben suddenly admitted that he was tired of the all-encompassing attention of the press and the mention of his name exclusively in conjunction with Jennifer. After all, they were even called Bennifer, and in addition, Affleck was given an offensive nickname – “Mr. Lopez”. He then had to prove for a long time that he himself meant something. It is doubtful that the actor wanted this again. But it may be beneficial for both of them to play the card of renewed love.

It is beneficial for them to be together again











Jennifer Lopez on the set of The Wedding, Skull and Guests (2022)





While the closest circle of the stars diligently convinces everyone that Ben and Jennifer’s everything is for real, they have already met the children, they are buying a huge house and planning a wedding, skeptical remarks are heard more and more that the lovers seem to be in too much of a hurry to go somewhere. And this despite the fact that Jennifer is 52 years old, and Ben 49. At this age people already realize that rush never leads to anything good. Moreover, in their case, nothing prevents them from simply enjoying the new finding of each other, since they realized that many years ago it was the excessive showcase that prevented them from being happy.

But if we take into account the events of recent times, when Lopez is left alone because of the betrayal of her beloved Alex Rodriguez, and Ben is suspected of gambling addiction, betrayal with the maid, because of which his wife left him, and addiction to alcohol, everything fits together. They just urgently need to restore their former reputation, in which Jay is still hot and desirable, and Ben is an enviable groom, whom a star of the first magnitude dreams of marrying.

