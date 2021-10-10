Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the family estate

Once the brightest Hollywood couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, parting, burn all the bridges. A series of legal proceedings on the issue of custody of minor children, followed by decisive steps to get rid of the jointly acquired property.

As it became known, Angelina Jolie, in spite of Brad Pitt, sold her share in a French winery, which they acquired together more than ten years ago.

This week, the Stoli Group’s wine division, Tenute del Mondo, issued a press release, according to which it became known that the company has acquired 50% of the Château Miraval estate in the south of France from Jolie. The cost at which the property was purchased has not been disclosed, but People cites a figure of $ 164 million. The estate is known to the world for its brand of Miraval rosé wines.

Angelina Jolie’s stake in the brand was the subject of a recent lawsuit with Brad Pitt. The actress was unable to sell her shares in Quimicum, which runs Château Miraval, due to the lengthy divorce proceedings. In July, Jolie asked a California court to authorize the sale, even though the divorce case was still pending.

But Pitt’s company, Mondo Bongo, separately filed a real estate lawsuit against Jolie’s company, Nouvel, in order to retain a majority stake.

The fact is that in 2008, when the Hollywood couple acquired shares in Quimicum, their firms Mondo Bongo and Nouvel received ownership rights at a ratio of 60% to 40%, respectively. In 2013, Mondo Bongo transferred part of the shares to Jolie Nouvel.

People reports that Brad Pitt’s lawsuit alleges that the 57-year-old actor sold his shares to Jolie back in 2013 for a symbolic price of € 1 and now says the transfer should be canceled.

In August of this year, the court allowed Angelina Jolie to sell her shares in the winery and estate, where she married Brad Pitt in 2014.