Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans actually dating?

Fans Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been following this couple for a long time in the hope of getting at least some proof that there is a romantic story between the two stars.

However, until recently, even the Hollywood paparazzi could not find any significant confirmation of this novel.

globallookpress.com / Armando Gallo

But then the fans rejoiced. Gomez and Evans were spotted leaving the studio in Los Angeles. They were also seen in one of the restaurants, writes the ELLE edition.

Moreover, Evans subscribed to Gomez’s page in Instagram and now follows the life of a spectacular brunette in social the network… However, she did not take a retaliatory step, but the fans are sure that all this is not without reason.

It is possible, of course, that they are just working together on a film, but everyone wants to believe in something more between a beauty and a Hollywood superhero actor.

Moreover, there has recently been a real boom in the creation of new, most unexpected couples in a stellar get-together. Before everyone had time to move away from the stunning reunion Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who renewed their relationship 17 years after the breakup as a new love affair rocked Hollywood.

It turns out that the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez – rapper Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known by the pseudonym The Weeknd, is having an affair with Angelina Jolie…

The beautiful actress and mother of many children is 15 years older than the chosen one, but who can be embarrassed when it comes to gorgeous Jolie. The couple is increasingly appearing together. They were recently seen having a romantic dinner at a luxury Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

