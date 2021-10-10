“Are you protecting your privacy? Play the mafia! “, Reports Utkin – Zagitovoy – Figure skating

Journalist and blogger Vasily Utkin shared his opinion on the conflict between Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and Sport-Express journalist Rustam Imamov.

On October 9, Imamov said that Zagitova demanded to remove the photographs of her taken at the hockey match between Ak Bars and Magnitogorsk Metallurg.

Later, Imamov said that the media misinterpreted his words. He apologized skater and deleted all posts related to this situation. Zagitova in turn expressed on Instagram about hate and protection of personal boundaries.

“Alina Zagitova is so beautiful that she doesn’t have to be smart. However, she is also very young.

This is alarming. We have seen many cases where success at an early age gives the feeling that everything is already good, nothing else is needed.

Alina, dear, there is no privacy when you come to hockey. This is a public event by definition. You sit on the podium – you can get into the frame.

Do you protect your privacy? Play mafia! ” – wrote Utkin in a telegram.

