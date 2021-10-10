Ariana Grandu married a simple real estate agent

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married!

“They got married!” Confirms a representative for Grande.

“The celebration was modest and cozy – less than 20 people were invited. The room where the wedding was taking place was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families from the side of the spouses could not have been happier. “

US media reported that the ceremony was held at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. “Both Ariana and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there, ”the source said. “It seems only natural that they get married in Ariane’s beautiful historic home.”

Grande, 27, announced her engagement to Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate agent, in December when she posted a photo of her ring with the caption “Forever.” The two began dating in January 2020 and conducted pandemic social distancing at her Los Angeles home.

“They can’t be happier, they just get so excited. This is a happy time for them, the parents of each of the spouses are delighted, ”a source said at the time.

Grande shared a collection of personal photos with Gomez in early April: “My heart, my personality !! Thank you very much for being there! ”, – she signed the romantic pictures.

The love-filled post was posted about a month after the couple was spotted on a rare date in Los Angeles. The pop star and Gomez often keep their relationship out of the public eye.

“He likes to keep his relationship with Ariana a secret,” a source previously said.

Relationship The Voice’s new season 21 coach and her current husband went serious during the Los Angeles quarantine amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The official announcement about the relationship

They first officially announced their relationship when they appeared in the music video for Grande’s song with Justin Bieber “Stuck with U” in May, which was followed by a series of photos on Instagram in June.

Her family is also “very happy” about their engagement, an insider previously reported.