Barça will make Camp Nou the third largest arena in the world (after India and North Korea). For this, the club will leave for another stadium for the season – 10/10/2021

Barcelona is going through hard times, but is not abandoning a large-scale reconstruction plan for Espai Barsa, a club space that includes the entire area around Camp Nou with shops, restaurants, club offices and a museum, plus the Camp Nou arena itself and the indoor stadium Palau Blaugrana.

President Joan Laporta said in an interview with Catalan radio station RAC1 that the project is fundamental to the club’s viability. According to him, the reconstruction plan depends on a loan of 1.5 billion euros, which is planned to be repaid with future income from the new complex. One of the sources of funds may be the Goldman Sachs bank, which has already helped the club this year. But Laporta says negotiations are underway with other investors.

If all goes well with funding, construction work will take three to four years. For one of these seasons Barcelona will have to leave the Camp Nou. The Johan Cruyff stadium, where the reserve and women’s teams play, is being considered as a potential temporary replacement. This is a 6-thousander based on the club – it was opened only in 2019 to replace Mini Estadi.

At the height of the pandemic season, Johan Cruyff was already considered as a possible option for the Barca base, but then the club captains (Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, Sergi Busquets, Gerard Piquet) decided to finish the game at Camp Nou.

However, during the reconstruction, the club cannot afford to be left without spectators again. Laporta assures that for the matches of the main Barça stadium from 6 thousand it will be possible to increase immediately to 40-50 thousand. “They say it is possible. The biggest challenge will be the impact on mobility and parking, but from an architectural point of view, it is possible, ”explained Laporta.

Another option is the Olympic Stadium, which has a capacity of about 56 thousand. This is the main arena of the 1992 Olympic Games, and from 1997 to 2009, Espanyol played here.

How will Camp Nou change?

The main thing is that the capacity will increase from 99 thousand to 110 thousand. This will make Camp Nou the third largest stadium in the world after the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in India (132,000) and the May Day Nynnado in North Korea (114,000).

In the original plan, Camp Nou was planned to increase to 105 thousand, but a lot is changing along the way. “The project is outdated and we have made changes. I had goosebumps when he was introduced, says Laporta. – The third tier will be completely redone. Perhaps the first one. The stadium will have space for 110 thousand spectators, more boxes, VIP zones and places for receiving guests. Espai Barsa may have the same impact on the city as the Olympic Games did. We will become a landmark in the world of leisure with a futuristic, modern and sustainable stadium. “

A source: Sports.ru

Reconstruction in Barcelona has been planned for a long time: since 2007, restructuring plans have been regularly drawn up, but the construction was postponed for various reasons.

The Camp Nou was last rebuilt in 1998 (built in the 1960s). From the outside, it looks like a concrete structure, and inside it is no longer very comfortable. The space around the stadium also needed rebuilding for a long time. On the days of important matches, the arena and the store are cramped, and the journey to the nearest metro station takes 6-10 minutes. The project implies improvements in logistics.

To some extent, the Barcelona project was a response to the actions of Real Madrid, which moved much further with the reconstruction of the Santiago Bernabeu. All last season, Madrid played at the reserve stadium, which is only in the plans of Barça. The Bernabeu will be completely remodeled by 2023, but Real is already able to return home.

Espai Barsa will be critical so that we can compete with our competitors who have already done what needs to be done Joan Laporta President of FC Barcelona

Real Madrid also used a loan for its reconstruction. Back in April 2019, the club negotiated a loan with JP Morgan and Bank of America. The amount is 575 million euros, the flat rate is 2.5%, the annual fee is 29.5 million. Payments will begin in July 2023 and will end in 2049. The original cost was 796.5 million euros, but in June 2020, Real Madrid requested a new loan, after which the amount, including interest, will exceed 900 million euros.

According to the club’s calculations, the Bernabeu will additionally bring to the treasury about 150 million euros a year (in addition to the previous level of income, which is kept in the region of 170 million). Barcelona has the same motivation.