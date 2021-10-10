Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York together

Bella Hadid / Kendall Jenner

Bella Hadid, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 25, are not only catwalk colleagues, but also good friends: before the pandemic, they often spent time together, went to parties and went on vacation. And, despite the fact that now both do not have as much work as before, they are now much less common.

But yesterday they decided to go together to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.



Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

In public, Bella appeared in low-rise trousers, a short white top, a gray cardigan, black boots and a fur-trimmed jacket from RealTree. The model seemed to feel comfortable and didn’t even button up her outerwear, although it was pretty chilly in New York yesterday.

But Kendall, it seems, is much more thermophilic than her friend, so she dressed more thoroughly: she was wearing a long brown coat, a fur hat, trousers, a sweater with a throat and sneakers from Nike.

Both at the same time put on protective masks, which were not removed even on the street.

After the educational part, the models went to lunch at Bubby’s cafe in the Tribeca district, where, despite the coolness, they decided to spend time on an open veranda.



