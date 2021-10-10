Bill Miller compared gold and bitcoin to a horse and a Ferrari

Legendary investor commented on controversial cryptocurrency statements from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

Legendary investor Bill Miller compared Bitcoin to Ferrari and gold to a horse during the Forbes / SHOOK Top Advisor Summit. So Miller commented on the controversial statements about cryptocurrency by JPMorgan head Jamie Dimon, as well as restrictive measures against digital assets in China and the regulatory uncertainty of the crypto industry in the United States.

In a recent interview with Axios, the head of JPMorgan criticized bitcoin and stated that the first cryptocurrency has no intrinsic value. At the same time, at the end of September, in an interview with the Times of India, Daimon admitted that bitcoin has the potential to grow tenfold. And in May of this year, Daimon urged investors to stay away from cryptocurrencies.

In July, Miller named bitcoin as the best asset for inflation protection. The investor also agrees with the opinion that bitcoin is digital gold, since cryptocurrency is more convenient to use any precious metal.

Bill Miller’s Miller Value Partners fund became one of the best in hedge fund history in 2019, with a return of 119%. The investor started buying bitcoins a few years ago, when they cost $ 300 per coin. A significant part of the fund’s capital was earned precisely on the growth of the value of the first cryptocurrency.

