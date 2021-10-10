Binance America Appoints New CEO

Brian Schroeder, president of the American division of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, took over as CEO. In this position, he replaced Brian Brooks, who left the company in August.

We’re excited to announce the appointment of Brian Shroder as CEO of https://t.co/AZwoBOy3iq. Brian will lead the company through our next stage of growth, as we continue to add new products and services for our customers.⁰⁰ https://t.co/HxSBFt1eF5 pic.twitter.com/Y5xCpjnSBt – Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) October 8, 2021

In May 2021, Binance.US announced the appointment of Brooks as CEO of the company. However, three months later, the specialist left his post, citing among the reasons for leaving “different views on the strategic direction of development.”

The founder of the platform, Changpeng Zhao, allegedly did not agree with Brooks’ proposed plan for solving regulatory problems in the United States. The latter included the appointment of independent members of the Binance.US board of directors, raising capital in the amount of $ 100 million to ensure the financial independence of the unit, and transferring Binance technology to servers located in the United States.

Schroeder was named President of Binance.US in September 2021. Previously, he led business development at Ant Group and oversaw the company’s activities in Southeast Asia. Prior to that, the specialist served as head of strategy and business development at Uber in the Asia-Pacific region.

“I look forward to the continued growth of our team as we continue to expand our pool of products and services, taking the first steps towards IPO“- said Schroeder.

Binance.US also announced that Chief Financial Officer Joshua Sroge will be leaving the company. Erik Segal will temporarily take over his duties. The division will continue its search for a permanent CFO through recruiting firm Reynolds Associates.

Recall that in September, Binance hired a former special agent IRS Tigran Gambaryan as the company’s vice president for global intelligence and investigations.

