“Bitcoin is able to renew the maximum price.” Why cryptocurrency has risen in price :: RBC.Crypto

What factors led to the fact that on October 1, the price of the first cryptocurrency rose by more than $ 3 thousand in half an hour and what to expect from quotes in the near future

On Friday, October 1, the bitcoin rate on the Binance crypto exchange rose by $ 3 thousand in half an hour – from $ 44.8 thousand to $ 47.7 thousand. As of 15:25 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is traded at $ 47.73 thousand. 24 hours Bitcoin has risen in price by 10% and updated the maximum value since September 19. Experts from RBC-Crypto explained what triggered a sharp rise in quotations and what to expect from bitcoin in the near future.

Growth drivers

The main reason for the growth of bitcoin and the entire crypto market is positive news, explained Artem Deev, head of the analytical department at AMarkets. He recalled that the Visa payment system announced the development of a blockchain network for convenient and fast conversion of tokens, stablecoins and national digital currencies. The analyst also noted the statement by the head of the Fed, Jerome Powell, that the United States will not follow China’s example and will not impose a ban on cryptocurrencies.

Powell’s words matter for the entire crypto market, not just for American investors, says Nikita Soshnikov, director of the Alfacash cryptocurrency exchange service. The American market is one of the largest for cryptocurrency, and the decisions of the US regulators affect projects around the world.

Another positive factor Deev considers the lifting of the temporary ban on mining in Iran, which has been in effect since the end of May due to drought and a shortage of electricity in the country.

“Based on the combination of these factors, bitcoin today exceeded $ 47 thousand. Its growth is pushing the entire market, which will remain in a positive trend, unless there is a new negative regarding the strengthening of regulatory pressure,” added Deev.

The negative is digested by the market

The second important factor that can support the bitcoin rate is the surrender of positions on the crypto market by China, Soshnikov said. According to him, the news of the repressive measures of the Chinese authorities against miners and crypto investors are no longer able to have a lasting and devastating impact on the crypto market.

“News from China, as we can see, is digested by the market in a matter of days and is not able to have a serious impact on quotes,” the expert noted.

Last week, the People’s Bank of China imposed a complete ban on crypto transactions. The use of digital assets in the country is now tantamount to illegal financial activity. After this announcement, the bitcoin rate fell by $ 3 thousand per hour. The services that crypto exchanges provide to residents of China were also outlawed.

Against the backdrop of statements from the country’s authorities, the Chinese online commerce giant Alibaba announced the termination of sales of equipment for mining cryptocurrencies from October 8. Also, the suspension of sales of mining equipment was announced by Bitmain, which plans to transfer production to other countries.

What to expect next

Taking into account the latest movements in the market, bitcoin has every chance to gain a foothold above $ 45 thousand and exceed $ 50 thousand by the end of the month, Soshnikov predicted. He believes that the strength of the bulls on the crypto market has not yet been exhausted, and with their help, Bitcoin is able to update its historical maximum by the end of this year.

It is likely that in the near future we should expect the first cryptocurrency to approach the level of $ 48.5-49.5 thousand, Deev believes. But the market will need strong incentives to grow above $ 50,000, he added.

