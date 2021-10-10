Blake Lively wows audiences with bold outfit at the premiere of “Protagonist”

https://ria.ru/20210805/blakelively-1744347540.html

MOSCOW, August 5 – RIA Novosti. Spouses Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appeared together at the premiere of the comedy “Protagonist” in New York, in which the Canadian actor played one of the main roles. That evening, the actors left their three daughters at home and posed for photographers in elegant outfits. Reynolds in a beige suit and black and white plaid shirt, and Lively in a shiny pink dress with side cutouts. Her bold image amazed fans and the press. Many have already called it “summer dress # 1”. “Blake looks incredible”, “Very beautiful”, – users shared their opinion in social networks. As Reynolds later wrote on Instagram, this evening meant a lot to his wife. One of the most stylish women in Hollywood has not appeared at social events for more than a year. First, due to the birth of the youngest daughter Betty in October 2019, and then due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the star of the series “Gossip Girl” is again on the front pages of fashion publications. The comedy “Main Hero”, in which the real world becomes like a video game, will be released in Russian cinemas on 12 August.

