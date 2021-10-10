Bottas won in Turkey, Verstappen returned to the top of the season

Usually rain turns Formula 1 racing into an exciting thriller – just remember the recent Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. But in Istanbul, although the riders used intermediate tires, the development of events turned out to be rather unhurried.

The top three – Bottas, Verstappen and Charles Leclair from Ferrari – maintained their positions in the first corner, after which the position in the group of leaders remained unchanged until the middle of the distance.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who was fined for changing the engine, broke through behind. Of all the rivals, only Yuki Tsunoda put up serious resistance to the seven-time champion, and by the 25th lap Lewis ran into fourth-placed Perez.

At this point, the pit stops began, but Hamilton told the team over the radio that he would continue the race with the old kit. The same choice was made by Charles Leclair, who managed to become a leader due to this. But the Ferrari pilot made several mistakes, missed Bottas and eventually went to the pits.

However, a fresh set of intermediate tires required some time to warm up, and after returning to the track, Charles missed Perez to third place – in the very place at the end of the rear straight, where a year ago he could not get ahead of the Mexican.

Hamilton ended up also pit-stop and finished fifth. This was not enough for the Briton to stay on the first line of the overall standings – Verstappen now wins him six points. For Bottas, the victory was the first since last year in Sochi. In addition, the Finn received a bonus point for the best lap time.

Pierre Gasly hit Fernando Alonso’s car in the first corner of the race. The Spaniard then spun, and he rolled far back, and the AlphaTauri racer received a five-second penalty. He finished the distance sixth, and lost only two seconds to Hamilton.

Lando Norris, like two weeks earlier in Sochi, finished seventh, but this time he did not attract time at all during the race.

Carlos Sainz, having started last, was able to break into eighth place, although for this he had to knock a lot. The Ferrari driver was voted by the fans as the racer of the day.

The remaining points went to Lance Stroll and Esteban Okon – the Alpine driver was the only one who drove the entire race without changing tires.

This time the Alfa Romeo pilots looked very good, but since all the pilots made it to the finish line, the speed of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen’s car was only enough for 11th and 12th places.

Daniel Riccardo, having started last, was unable to win back positions as actively as Sainz, and remained 13th. Yuki Tsunoda lost his chance to score points after turning around on a slippery track.

After an excellent start (the veteran was in fourth place) and a turn due to contact with Gasley, Alonso tried to actively race, but he himself received a five-second penalty for ramming Mick Schumacher.

Despite this, the German from Haas was still able to finish ahead of his team-mate Nikita Mazepin.

Sebastian Vettel was the only one who tried to switch to slicks – but on the first lap he seriously slipped several times, after which he was forced to return to the pits.

Motorsport.com Russia hosted a live text broadcast of the race in Istanbul.

