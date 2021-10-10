Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix, Mazepin – 20th. Verstappen became the leader of the overall standings

Finnish Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix. He started first and kept the lead until the end of the race.

The second was Dutchman Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, followed by his team-mate, Mexican Sergio Perez. The latter climbed to the third step of the podium from the sixth place at the start.

https://twitter.com/F1/status/1447194012289482752

The fourth position was taken by Charles Leclair (“Ferrari”), and the Briton Lewis Hamilton (“Mercedes”) came in fifth.

Russian racer “Haas” Nikita Mazepin took the last place, losing two laps to the winner. His team-mate Mick Schumacher finished 19th.

Note that thanks to the finish in second position, Verstappen (262.5 points) took the lead in the pilot standings, ahead of Hamilton (256.5) by 6 points.

World Championship. 16th stage. Turkish Grand Prix

Race

1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland, Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands, Red Bull) – +14.584

3. Sergio Perez (Mexico, Red Bull) – +33.471

4. Charles Leclair (Monaco, Ferrari) – +37.814

5. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes) – +41.812

6. Pierre Gasly (France, “Alpha Tauri”) – +44.292

7. Lando Norris (Great Britain, McLaren) – +47.213

8. Carlos Sainz (Spain, Ferrari) – +51.526

9. Lance Stroll (Canada, Aston Martin) – +1.22,018

10. Esteban Ocon (France, “Alpin”) – +1 lap

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy, Alfa Romeo) – +1 lap

12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland, Alfa Romeo) – +1 lap

13. Daniel Riccardo (Australia, McLaren) – +1 lap

14. Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, “Alpha Tauri”) – +1 circle

15. George Russell (Great Britain, Williams) – +1 lap

16. Fernando Alonso (Spain, Alpin) – +1 lap

17. Nicholas Latifi (Canada, Williams) – +1 lap

18. Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Aston Martin) – +1 lap

19. Mick Schumacher (Germany, “Haas”) – +2 laps

20. Nikita Mazepin (Russia, “Haas”) – +2 laps.