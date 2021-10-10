Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix, Mazepin – 20th. Verstappen became the leader of the overall standings

Finnish Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix. He started first and kept the lead until the end of the race.
The second was Dutchman Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, followed by his team-mate, Mexican Sergio Perez. The latter climbed to the third step of the podium from the sixth place at the start.
https://twitter.com/F1/status/1447194012289482752
The fourth position was taken by Charles Leclair (“Ferrari”), and the Briton Lewis Hamilton (“Mercedes”) came in fifth.
Russian racer “Haas” Nikita Mazepin took the last place, losing two laps to the winner. His team-mate Mick Schumacher finished 19th.
Note that thanks to the finish in second position, Verstappen (262.5 points) took the lead in the pilot standings, ahead of Hamilton (256.5) by 6 points.
World Championship. 16th stage. Turkish Grand Prix
Race
1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland, Mercedes)
2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands, Red Bull) – +14.584
3. Sergio Perez (Mexico, Red Bull) – +33.471
4. Charles Leclair (Monaco, Ferrari) – +37.814
5. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes) – +41.812
6. Pierre Gasly (France, “Alpha Tauri”) – +44.292
7. Lando Norris (Great Britain, McLaren) – +47.213
8. Carlos Sainz (Spain, Ferrari) – +51.526
9. Lance Stroll (Canada, Aston Martin) – +1.22,018
10. Esteban Ocon (France, “Alpin”) – +1 lap
11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy, Alfa Romeo) – +1 lap
12. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland, Alfa Romeo) – +1 lap
13. Daniel Riccardo (Australia, McLaren) – +1 lap
14. Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, “Alpha Tauri”) – +1 circle
15. George Russell (Great Britain, Williams) – +1 lap
16. Fernando Alonso (Spain, Alpin) – +1 lap
17. Nicholas Latifi (Canada, Williams) – +1 lap
18. Sebastian Vettel (Germany, Aston Martin) – +1 lap
19. Mick Schumacher (Germany, “Haas”) – +2 laps
20. Nikita Mazepin (Russia, “Haas”) – +2 laps.