Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix, Verstappen – 2nd, Hamilton played 6 places, Mazepin – 20th

The Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix race ended at the Istanbul Autodrome. The victory according to its results was celebrated by the pilot of “Mercedes” Valtteri Bottas, the second was the racer of the Austrian team “Red Bull” Max Verstappen… Closed the top three team-mate Verstappen, Mexican Sergio Perez…

Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton, who started 11th in the race due to a motor change penalty, finished fifth.

Russian racer of the Haas team Nikita Mazepin became the 20th. His partner, German Mick Schumacher, finished in 19th position.

Note that Hamilton has lost leadership in the overall standings of Formula 1 pilots. After the stage in Turkey, he has 256.5 points. Verstappen topped the rating. He has 262.5 points on his account.

Turkish Grand Prix. Final classification

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 58 laps

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +14.584

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +33.471

4. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +37.814

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +41.812

6. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +44.292

7. Lando Norris McLaren +47.213

8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +51.526

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.22,018

10. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) +1 circle

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +1 lap

12. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) +1 lap

13. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) +1 lap

14. Yuki Tsunoda (“Alpha Tauri”) +1 circle

15. George Russell (Williams) +1 lap

16. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +1 lap

17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +1 lap

18. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +1 lap

19. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”) +2 laps

20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) +2 laps