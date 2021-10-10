Brad Pitt and George Clooney are filming together again. Details!

The actors have teamed up to work on the upcoming thriller.





Legion-Media

Brad Pitt and George Clooney











George Clooney and Brad Pitt are united not only by their profession, but also by their long-term friendship. The buddies grew apart after Clooney’s wedding in 2014, but have recently been able to rebuild their relationship. While in Britain, Pitt visited a friend and spoke to his family. Despite the mutual sympathy, the actors rarely work together. The last time Pitt and Clooney starred in the same film more than ten years ago. Their joint projects are limited to the film Burn After Reading (2008) and the Ocean’s Friends franchise (2001-2007).

Finally, in 2021, the actors will perform in tandem again. It is known that the friends will star in the upcoming thriller by John Watts, best known for his work on the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” There is little information about the painting, even the name is unknown. However, from the brief description it is clear that Pitt and Clooney will appear as “lone wolves assigned to the same job.”

Clooney and Pitt will also be producing the film with their companies Smokehouse Pictures (Clooney) and Plan B Entertainment (Pitt). Already, the film project is considered promising. Media giants like Warner Bros. Universal, MGM, Amazon, Apple and Netflix all value the film’s chances of success and don’t mind purchasing the rights to it.