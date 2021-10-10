Brad Pitt rides a motorcycle in Los Angeles and drinks cappuccino (Video)

TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak on October 9, 2021 got into an accident. As reported by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Krasnodar Territory, the accident occurred at about 21.00 on the 38th kilometer of the Adler – Krasnaya Polyana highway. The driver of the Mercedes S500 minibus, one of whose passengers was Sobchak, drove into the oncoming lane when overtaking and collided with a Volkswagen Polo. As a result of a head-on collision, a woman driving to Volkswagen died, the driver of this car and another passenger were injured and were taken to hospital. No one was injured in the minibus; after the accident, the passengers took a taxi to the airport.

On October 10, Ksenia Sobchak came to her senses and commented on the accident in her Telegram channel:

– This post is written personally by me. Now I am at home, I just got better, I have a concussion and numerous injuries.

I am horrified and shocked by the fact that people died, we will contact our relatives.

I am not flying anywhere and I am not going.

Accidentally: I was in the car. The car is not mine, nor is the driver. I didn’t rush the driver, of course. None of us rushed. During the trip, I talked about working in the zoom, and there is a record of how I do it. It was a specific personal decision of the driver, it’s true.

I have a concussion. The assistant does too. I was driving with the team, after the collision I lost consciousness, then my assistant transferred me to another car.

My team offered me hospitalization in Sochi, when I came to, it was very bad. But I wanted to go to my son and home, so I flew out. Today she is examined because of bruises of internal organs and concussion.

We left in another car, but first my director Kirill called an ambulance and went to see if we could help another car. People have already taken care of them.