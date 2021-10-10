Brioni and Brad Pitt launch capsule collection – News

The Italian brand Brioni, part of the Kering conglomerate, has presented the BP Signature capsule collection, created in collaboration with actor and producer Brad Pitt, profashion.ru reports.

The Hollywood actor has been a fashion ambassador since 2019. Collaborating on a collection in partnership with the Ambassador was the first such experience for Brioni, as well as for an actor who has never been involved in designing a clothing line before. The BP Signature is based on the Oscar-winning style. However, the designers decided to bypass the formal representation of the red carpet hero, opting for a more casual design, which is reflected in the cut, the selection of materials and the muted color palette. Brad Pitt has developed an exclusive label with his own signature, which is “inscribed” into the design of each model in the collection.

The BP Signature capsule consists of seven models, including a suit with a two-button single-breasted jacket, a cotton tuxedo shirt, a cashmere polo, a sporty jacket, an unlined spring coat, a velvet jacket and wool-blend trousers.

Photo from profashion.ru.