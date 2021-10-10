Budkowski: Okon showed a master class on working with tires

Having driven the entire race on one set of tires, Esteban Ocon earned points for the Alpine F1. Fernando Alonso was unlucky: after a successful start, he drove off the track due to contact with Gasly, and then hit Mik Schumacher, receiving a five-second penalty.

Esteban Ocon (10th): “It’s nice to earn points after a tough weekend and a very long race. It’s good that we took a chance and tried to reach the finish line on one set of tires – this rarely happens. Plus, I’m glad I gave the guys a break from the pit stops!

It’s not easy, but the tires held up and we ended up getting a small reward. I had to fight for this position, so it was fun. It is good that we have earned one point and I hope that we will continue to progress in the next race. “

Fernando Alonso (16th): “Unfortunately, I had two accidents and it ruined my race. In the first corner, Pierre Gasly was caught between rivals and crashed into the back of my car. I apologize to Mick Schumacher for hitting his car at the entrance to turn four. I tried to overtake him, but in rainy conditions it is difficult to see what is happening around.

I was unlucky today, it’s a pity that I was not able to take advantage of an excellent starting position. The team has earned one point, and we will try to recoup in Austin – I hope we will be lucky there. “

Marcin Budkowski, executive director of the team: “One point is a modest result for the team. In the first corner, Gasly pushed Alonso off the track, and then Fernando had an incident with Schumacher. All this ruined his race. It lacked speed even when the tires stopped pelleting, so we need to check to see if the car was damaged during the incidents.

Esteban showed a master class on working with tires. He drove the entire race on one set of intermediate tires and earned one point, which can be considered a good result after starting from 12th position, because there were no retirements in the race. We finished in the top ten in 15 races in a row, but lost points in the fight for the fifth place in the constructors’ championship. Now we will focus on preparing for Austin, where we will try to recoup. “