Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard and others walked the catwalk as part of the L’Oreal fashion show

Regardless of whether you follow what is happening at the world fashion weeks or not, chances are you will love the message with which the last special show of the L’Oreal brand was held. Female stars of the first magnitude took to the catwalk next to the Eiffel Tower in order to talk about the most important element of discomfort.

Among the participants in the exclusive fashion show were the most popular actresses, singers and stars of our time – from Camila Cabello to Helen Mirren, who are very responsible for the problem of empowering women.

In fact, the show was created to support and promote the program of the French cosmetics brand entitled “Stand Up Against Street Harassment ”, which, as the name implies, is fighting to eradicate the street harassment that women experience literally every day.

“This year’s show ‘Le Défilé’ will be an amazing platform for empowering women. He conveys a strong message of self-importance, and breaks the usual stereotypes that arise when thinking about the podium. So, we encouraged the public to join our program, ”- said the global director of the brand L’Oréal Paris by Delphine Vigier-Howass in a statement posted on the company’s website.

“Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, this show will be a rallying call for all women (as well as men) who share our beliefs. I am proud to bring together our worldwide family of inspiring speakers in celebrating these values. ”

The 2021 show also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the brand’s popular slogan “because you are worth it,” which means “a powerful feminist message of value to each individual that unites brand lovers around the world.”

The show itself was attended by such famous feminist women as Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, Gemma Chan, Aja Naomi King, Kat Graham, Camille Raza and Su Joo Pak, Amber Heard, Ashwarya Rai and others.

Famous men also appeared as part of the show. For example, the star of the series “Game of Thrones” Nikolai Coster-Waldau and makeup artist Sir John took the podium, who noted on his Instagram that this was his second show in Paris.