Cardano To Enable New DeFi Stable Coin With Coti

A new stablecoin arrives on the Cardano blockchain to provide a tool for decentralized finance (DeFi) operations and avoid transaction fees.

Payment gateway provider Cardano Coti will be the official issuer of Djed, the new DeFi-focused stablecoin for the Cardano network, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Coti CEO Shahaf Bar-Geffen announced on September 26 at the Cardano Summit.

The new stablecoin will be based on an algorithmic design using smart contracts to ensure price stability and provide a tool for DeFi transactions. The stablecoin is designed to pay transaction fees on the Cardano network to avoid “volatile and exorbitant gas charges” and make transaction costs “more predictable. “

According to Jed’s research published in August, his stablecoin protocol will behave like “an autonomous bank that buys and sells stablecoins at a price in a range that is pegged to a target price.” various other stable assets and reserve coins.

According to Hoskinson, Jeda’s stablecoin could be a game changer in the cryptocurrency industry as it reaches out to “a whole new audience at a time when the industry is already experiencing astronomical growth.”

The news comes shortly after Coti partnered with stablecoin hub Cardano Ardana to provide decentralized stablecoin payments to AdaPay, Cardano’s payment gateway (ADA) supporting over 30 fiat currencies.